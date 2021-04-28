Logo
Tarbox Group, Inc. Buys Deere, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Viatris Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Tarbox Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Deere, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Plug Power Inc, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Viatris Inc, Corteva Inc, Dow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tarbox Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Tarbox Group, Inc. owns 1161 stocks with a total value of $507 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tarbox Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tarbox+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tarbox Group, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 353,341 shares, 27.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 203,118 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 543,313 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
  4. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 508,527 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 139,670 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $28.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.05 and $403.18, with an estimated average price of $364.55. The stock is now traded at around $385.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $77.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: XL Fleet Corp (XL)

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in XL Fleet Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.82 and $22.09, with an estimated average price of $16.58. The stock is now traded at around $7.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.98 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $200.73. The stock is now traded at around $257.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in Deere & Co by 50.59%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $382.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 32.22%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 45.38%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $126.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $704.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 36.22%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The sale prices were between $81.28 and $104.34, with an estimated average price of $93.12.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.98 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $7.61.

Sold Out: Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV)

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $3.72 and $5.26, with an estimated average price of $4.13.

Sold Out: Centerspace (WXC1)

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Centerspace. The sale prices were between $56.43 and $61.5, with an estimated average price of $58.95.

Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.



