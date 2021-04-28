Tarbox Group, Inc. Buys Deere, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Viatris Inc

New Purchases: VTRS, PLUG, RLAY, RCKT, EDIT, SPCE, UPWK, PINS, FSLY, CHWY, CMBM, TXG, NKLA, OGI, BLI, RKT, VNT, RIDE, AIV, XL, GOEV, SPWR, AIRC, EMKR, FCEL, RHP, CSR, MPWR, NVAX, SGEN, OCGN, WKHS, GNMK, PACB, LIVX, ENPH, 3XPA, JD, DDD,

Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Tarbox Group, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Deere, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Plug Power Inc, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Viatris Inc, Corteva Inc, Dow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tarbox Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Tarbox Group, Inc. owns 1161 stocks with a total value of $507 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 353,341 shares, 27.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 203,118 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 543,313 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 508,527 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 139,670 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $28.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.05 and $403.18, with an estimated average price of $364.55. The stock is now traded at around $385.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $77.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in XL Fleet Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.82 and $22.09, with an estimated average price of $16.58. The stock is now traded at around $7.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tarbox Group, Inc. initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.98 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $200.73. The stock is now traded at around $257.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in Deere & Co by 50.59%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $382.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 32.22%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 45.38%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $126.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $704.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tarbox Group, Inc. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 36.22%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The sale prices were between $81.28 and $104.34, with an estimated average price of $93.12.

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.98 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $7.61.

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $3.72 and $5.26, with an estimated average price of $4.13.

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Centerspace. The sale prices were between $56.43 and $61.5, with an estimated average price of $58.95.

Tarbox Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.