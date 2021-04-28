Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC Buys NRG Energy Inc, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Capitol Federal Financial Inc, Xcel Energy Inc

- New Purchases: RNP, BNL, BGS, FCAM, AUPH, CEVA, MDB, CRWD, DDOG, ACTC, VTRS, SQ,
- Added Positions: NRG, BSV, PFE, CVX, SCHD, SCHP, SCHB, VCSH, VOO, SPR, OMER, AAPL, VIG, WFC, VTI, EBIX, MS, VXUS,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, CFFN, XEL, JPM, CBSH, ALE, CSCO, TRV, UNP, EXC, DXC, CXW,
- Sold Out: IWO, STLA, BACPL.PFD, BOH, MAC, NDAQ, VER, EV, SPYG, VIA, APHA, IVE, SLY, SPEM, SPSM,
- Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc (UTF) - 407,182 shares, 16.29% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 31,474 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 37,304 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 11,826 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 40,134 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58%
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $22.98. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $19.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in B&G Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.66 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $31.48. The stock is now traded at around $28.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Stellantis NV (FCAM)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.53. The stock is now traded at around $12.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38. The stock is now traded at around $318.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 6142.22%. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 56,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 217.98%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 7,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 468.69%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 92.19%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 1141.30%. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $46.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 571 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14.Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.Sold Out: Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The sale prices were between $77.06 and $96.16, with an estimated average price of $87.04.Sold Out: Macerich Co (MAC)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Macerich Co. The sale prices were between $10.66 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $13.36.Sold Out: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $131.97 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $142.44.
