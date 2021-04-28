Logo
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC Buys NRG Energy Inc, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Capitol Federal Financial Inc, Xcel Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boulder, CO, based Investment company Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NRG Energy Inc, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Capitol Federal Financial Inc, Xcel Energy Inc, Stellantis NV, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC owns 292 stocks with a total value of $70 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rocky+mountain+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC
  1. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc (UTF) - 407,182 shares, 16.29% of the total portfolio.
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 31,474 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
  3. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 37,304 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 11,826 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59%
  5. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 40,134 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58%
New Purchase: Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $22.98. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $19.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in B&G Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.66 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $31.48. The stock is now traded at around $28.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Stellantis NV (FCAM)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.53. The stock is now traded at around $12.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38. The stock is now traded at around $318.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 6142.22%. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 56,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 217.98%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 7,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 468.69%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 92.19%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 1141.30%. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $46.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.

Sold Out: Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The sale prices were between $77.06 and $96.16, with an estimated average price of $87.04.

Sold Out: Macerich Co (MAC)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Macerich Co. The sale prices were between $10.66 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $13.36.

Sold Out: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $131.97 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $142.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider