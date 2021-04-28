Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC Buys NRG Energy Inc, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Capitol Federal Financial Inc, Xcel Energy Inc

New Purchases: RNP, BNL, BGS, FCAM, AUPH, CEVA, MDB, CRWD, DDOG, ACTC, VTRS, SQ,

Boulder, CO, based Investment company Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys NRG Energy Inc, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Capitol Federal Financial Inc, Xcel Energy Inc, Stellantis NV, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC owns 292 stocks with a total value of $70 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc (UTF) - 407,182 shares, 16.29% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 31,474 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 37,304 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 11,826 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 40,134 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58%

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $22.98. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $19.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in B&G Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.66 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $31.48. The stock is now traded at around $28.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.53. The stock is now traded at around $12.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38. The stock is now traded at around $318.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 6142.22%. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 56,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 217.98%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 7,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 468.69%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 92.19%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 1141.30%. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $46.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The sale prices were between $77.06 and $96.16, with an estimated average price of $87.04.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Macerich Co. The sale prices were between $10.66 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $13.36.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $131.97 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $142.44.