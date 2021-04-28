Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP Buys Phibro Animal Health Corp, Northwest Natural Holding Co, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, Sells Magellan Health Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc

New Purchases: PAHC, NWN, PBH, PLXS, SLGN,

EGRX, AXL, OFC, CAH, NXGN, ARW, PMT, CNP, LGND, MTB, TCBI, HPE, LITE, Reduced Positions: JCOM, PLCE, BGS, HIBB, GDOT, LAD, DBD, PWR, RRGB, SWKS, GES, JBL, ANTM, CI, TPR, HUM, MTZ, WDC, AN, DECK, DY, GNTX, GT, JLL, SWK, TXT, X, VSH, ACM, SEM, AL, MDRX, CBRE, CE, DKS, GPI, JBLU, JNPR, MDC, OMI, RF, LUV, SRCL, SYNA, WLK, DFS, AEIS, COF, CRUS, GLW, EWBC, ECPG, M, FITB, ITGR, HUN, LZB, LH, RL, PEG, RJF, RS, SIGI, STLD, SF, TCF, XPER, UCTT, WSM, ZBH, AAWW, LEA, SFM, COMM, ANF, CATY, ENS, FULT, GBX, HST, ITRI, MTRX, NNBR, PDCO, TTEK, RTX, WOR, WEX, ACRE, AMSF, AEE, COLB, STZ, DBI, DRH, FOE, PACW, BANC, GATX, HFC, HOPE, PNM, PRA, STL, SLG, SCSC, SRE, SYKE, SNX, TTMI, TDY, VLO, WAFD, WBS, KOP, BDC, CHS, FHN, GCO, TGI, UBSI, KEY,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Phibro Animal Health Corp, Northwest Natural Holding Co, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc, Plexus Corp, sells Magellan Health Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, J2 Global Inc, Lincoln National Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP. As of 2021Q1, Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP owns 141 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smith%2C+graham+%26+co.%2C+investment+advisors%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) - 405,142 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18% Hibbett Sports Inc (HIBB) - 339,975 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.85% Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 59,442 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.14% Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 237,317 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18% Owens & Minor Inc (OMI) - 584,033 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17%

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in Phibro Animal Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.71 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.6. The stock is now traded at around $24.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 434,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in Northwest Natural Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $42.44 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $47.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 184,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.16 and $47.63, with an estimated average price of $42.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 202,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in Plexus Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $93.48, with an estimated average price of $84.76. The stock is now traded at around $94.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 55,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in Silgan Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.93 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $39.02. The stock is now traded at around $43.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 100,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc by 69.56%. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $50.97, with an estimated average price of $46.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 312,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc by 26.03%. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $12.9, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,269,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.95%. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $28.19, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 181,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 29.29%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $59.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 80,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Magellan Health Inc. The sale prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72.

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73.

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22.