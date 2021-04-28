Logo
Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP Buys Phibro Animal Health Corp, Northwest Natural Holding Co, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, Sells Magellan Health Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Phibro Animal Health Corp, Northwest Natural Holding Co, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc, Plexus Corp, sells Magellan Health Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, J2 Global Inc, Lincoln National Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP. As of 2021Q1, Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP owns 141 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smith%2C+graham+%26+co.%2C+investment+advisors%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP
  1. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) - 405,142 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
  2. Hibbett Sports Inc (HIBB) - 339,975 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.85%
  3. Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 59,442 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.14%
  4. Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 237,317 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
  5. Owens & Minor Inc (OMI) - 584,033 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17%
New Purchase: Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC)

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in Phibro Animal Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.71 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.6. The stock is now traded at around $24.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 434,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN)

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in Northwest Natural Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $42.44 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $47.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 184,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH)

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.16 and $47.63, with an estimated average price of $42.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 202,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Plexus Corp (PLXS)

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in Plexus Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $93.48, with an estimated average price of $84.76. The stock is now traded at around $94.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 55,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN)

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in Silgan Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.93 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $39.02. The stock is now traded at around $43.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 100,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX)

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc by 69.56%. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $50.97, with an estimated average price of $46.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 312,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL)

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc by 26.03%. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $12.9, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,269,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.95%. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $28.19, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 181,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 29.29%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $59.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 80,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Magellan Health Inc. The sale prices were between $92.82 and $94.98, with an estimated average price of $93.72.

Sold Out: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73.

Sold Out: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Sold Out: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP. Also check out:

