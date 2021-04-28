NextCapital Advisers, Inc. Buys Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF

Added Positions: AGG, IVV, HYLB, IEFA, VGSH, SCHP, BSV, BNDX, EMB, SHV, VNQ, IGSB, STIP, BIL,

Investment company NextCapital Advisers, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NextCapital Advisers, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, NextCapital Advisers, Inc. owns 18 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 3,112,726 shares, 28.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 8,985,193 shares, 15.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 5,615,156 shares, 14.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.70% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 2,927,794 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.37% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 4,070,335 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%

NextCapital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.42%. The purchase prices were between $49.04 and $50, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $40.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 3,252,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NextCapital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 41.62%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,914,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NextCapital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,660,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NextCapital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.62%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,900,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NextCapital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.74%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,627,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.