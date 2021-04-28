Versant Capital Management, Inc Buys iShares Global Energy ETF, Inotiv Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: BS50, MNKD, CMLF, XSW, RPV, GLT, IGV, FTEC, 3XPA, UVE, AHH, ENTA, PBF, NOW, MTDR, VER, AMCX, GNRC, PMT, BLNK, MRTX, KOP, WGO, AZEK, WCLD, VEA, PSCT, IXN, ARKK, AIV, CNXC, VNT, XLRN, MRNA, ICHR, SMPL, GKOS, VIRT, BOOT, CGC, HLX, JBSS, CSR, HNI, GFF, FBNC, ESE, CMTL, CSGP, CVCO, MCS, SAM, BANF, ATNI, AIRC, AMWD, ADC, HTH, SRPT, RPT, DDD, WERN, WSFS, TR, XPER, SGEN, SBAC, RGEN, ZUMZ, RDNT, PFBC, MD, IOSP, OSIS, NVAX, VTRS, CASH,
- Added Positions: IXC, VWOB, GUNR, GDX, GLDM, AAPL, AMZN, GPRO, PYPL, EMB, PFE, GREK, MO, CXW, ABBV, GNR, SCHZ, VGLT, COST, SHM, MMM, BRK.B, CAT, SCHW, DLX, ISBC, NFLX, MODV, SJI, TMO, UNF, UFPI, VRTX, V, KN, GOOG, IVV, QQQ, SCHR, TFI, VGSH, VOOV, AOS, ABM, AMSF, AMN, ABT, ANF, AKR, EPAC, AIN, ALXN, ATI, AWR, AMT, ABCB, AME, APOG, MTOR, ABG, AVA, BANR, B, BBBY, BBY, BLK, BRC, BDN, BRKL, COG, CWT, PRDO, CRS, FIS, CME, CHD, COKE, CCOI, CNMD, CNX, ED, CTB, DXPE, DE, DXCM, DRQ, SSP, EGBN, ECPG, PLUS, EQT, EXPD, FDS, FAST, FSS, FBP, FCF, FBC, FLO, FSP, FDP, AJRD, GILD, GGG, HTLD, HP, HMN, HRL, ILMN, INCY, INDB, BCOR, TT, NSIT, INTC, IPAR, TILE, ITRI, JJSF, KAMN, KRG, KNX, KLIC, LTC, LXP, MDC, CLI, MKTX, MMC, MNRO, MORN, MLI, NBTB, NTUS, NI, NWBI, NWN, ODFL, ONB, PCAR, CNXN, PTEN, PDCE, PNW, PXD, PLXS, PBH, PRGS, PGR, RAVN, REGN, ROK, ROG, STBA, SPXC, SAFT, CRM, SCHL, SWM, SBCF, DHC, SHEN, SIG, SKYW, SWX, SHOO, SYKE, TTMI, TNC, TMP, TTC, USPH, UHT, VAR, VVI, WDFC, WAB, WRE, WSO, WTS, WABC, XLNX, SENEA, GPRE, VNDA, EMF, CSII, KALU, SBH, ALGT, EIG, BX, CATM, ROIC, KDP, JBT, OPI, CBOE, FN, AAT, BKU, RPAI, NBHC, PLAY, FANG, IBTX, INGN, PAHC, DNOW, LNTH, VBTX, KEYS, ENVA, DEA, TDOC, HLI, FLOW, SQ, GMS, FHB, FBK, VREX, SGH, RVI, TW, OTIS, IEMG, PXH, TLT,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, SCHE, RTX, VOO, SCHF, JPM, VT, BCOV, VV, DIS, KMI, VPL, BA, VIAC, CL, HON, MCD, OKE, BKNG, PG, BGS, DXJ, SCHC, KO, TSLA, CPRI, INVH, BLOK, FNDF, XLK, MATX, MDRX, CLF, COP, ETR, HMSY, HSKA, HZO, MMSI, MSTR, OMCL, KWR, UNH, VZ, MA, GTLS, LULU, ENSG, HI, IRDM, GDOT, REGI, FB, BND, FNDE, PFF, SCHB, SCHX, VBR, VTEB, VTV, AFL, ALK, ADS, AXP, AFG, AIG, APH, ANGO, BMI, BIG, BKH, AX, BSX, EAT, CBRL, CEVA, CF, CALM, BXMT, CCL, CNP, LUMN, LNG, CBB, TPR, CTSH, CNS, COHU, FIX, CYTK, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DKS, D, EZPW, EIX, ENDP, EXC, FARO, FORR, GME, GPS, IT, ROCK, GPN, GPK, EHC, HUM, MTCH, IBM, SNEX, IPG, JACK, JBLU, KBH, LKQ, LH, LCI, LEN, LMT, LPX, LMNX, MAR, MRTN, MLM, MTRX, VIVO, MTH, MLAB, MET, NBR, FIZZ, NOC, OGE, OMC, OSUR, OMI, OXM, PNM, PETS, PBI, PLT, PRAA, LIN, PFG, DORM, RRC, RCL, RGLD, ONTO, SWN, LSI, SPPI, SM, STMP, SYK, RGR, SYY, TGT, TDS, TWI, TG, TUP, TSN, UAL, UGI, SPOK, PAG, UNFI, UTL, VRSN, GRA, WDR, ANTM, WFC, WETF, WWW, IRBT, TDG, VG, PGTI, LDOS, AVAV, CENTA, TFSL, DAL, TEL, LL, HCI, CHTR, MXL, ENV, VRA, GM, PCRX, CSOD, FBHS, CUBI, SLCA, PRLB, COOP, SUPN, RH, FWONA, XNCR, ARMK, HLT, MIK, CFG, GWB, LBRDK, VSTO, SEDG, GDDY, UNIT, CABO, BLD, PLNT, MSGS, AGR, LW, AYX, CADE, WHD, WH, LTHM, PLAN, CVET, DOW, ZM, UBER, AVTR, ARNC, MSGE, VTOL, EFV, PXF, SCHV, SLYV,
- Sold Out: MMP, VNQ, BTI, LVS, PERI, GLN, DCOM, SGT, 50AA, CHRS, CHMA, EXTN, GBT, PRPL, ACIA, TRHC, FBM, BRP, AIV, AIV, CGNT, CGNT, CDW, EPZM, FLT, ACAD, WXC1, ULTA, TIF, GEO, SCS, CKH, PRGO, EEFT, CHDN, ALKS, HRTX,
- Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 209,304 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.87%
- FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 412,841 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.83%
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 112,436 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 63,069 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 43,302 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.73%
Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Inotiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.4 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $12.49. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLF)
Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $15.92. The stock is now traded at around $13.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MannKind Corp (MNKD)
Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in MannKind Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.14 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $4.13. The stock is now traded at around $4.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW)
Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.94 and $175.77, with an estimated average price of $161.22. The stock is now traded at around $167.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)
Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11. The stock is now traded at around $114.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 192 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Glatfelter Corp (GLT)
Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Glatfelter Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $17.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 847 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)
Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF by 25.73%. The purchase prices were between $20.39 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $24.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 291,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 93.44%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3417.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 118 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 122.46%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $268.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 58.43%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CoreCivic Inc (CXW)
Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in CoreCivic Inc by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $6.26 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $7.7. The stock is now traded at around $8.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 48,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 36.57%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69.Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.Sold Out: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $37.65.Sold Out: Perion Network Ltd (PERI)
Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Perion Network Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.24 and $25.69, with an estimated average price of $18.14.Sold Out: Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM)
Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $33.12, with an estimated average price of $25.74.
