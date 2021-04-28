Versant Capital Management, Inc Buys iShares Global Energy ETF, Inotiv Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: BS50, MNKD, CMLF, XSW, RPV, GLT, IGV, FTEC, 3XPA, UVE, AHH, ENTA, PBF, NOW, MTDR, VER, AMCX, GNRC, PMT, BLNK, MRTX, KOP, WGO, AZEK, WCLD, VEA, PSCT, IXN, ARKK, AIV, CNXC, VNT, XLRN, MRNA, ICHR, SMPL, GKOS, VIRT, BOOT, CGC, HLX, JBSS, CSR, HNI, GFF, FBNC, ESE, CMTL, CSGP, CVCO, MCS, SAM, BANF, ATNI, AIRC, AMWD, ADC, HTH, SRPT, RPT, DDD, WERN, WSFS, TR, XPER, SGEN, SBAC, RGEN, ZUMZ, RDNT, PFBC, MD, IOSP, OSIS, NVAX, VTRS, CASH,

Investment company Versant Capital Management, Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Global Energy ETF, Inotiv Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Brightcove Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Versant Capital Management, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Versant Capital Management, Inc owns 1610 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 209,304 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.87% FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 412,841 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.83% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 112,436 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 63,069 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 43,302 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.73%

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Inotiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.4 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $12.49. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $15.92. The stock is now traded at around $13.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in MannKind Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.14 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $4.13. The stock is now traded at around $4.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.94 and $175.77, with an estimated average price of $161.22. The stock is now traded at around $167.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11. The stock is now traded at around $114.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Glatfelter Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $17.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF by 25.73%. The purchase prices were between $20.39 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $24.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 291,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 93.44%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3417.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 122.46%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $268.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 58.43%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in CoreCivic Inc by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $6.26 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $7.7. The stock is now traded at around $8.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 48,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 36.57%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69.

Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.

Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.

Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $37.65.

Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Perion Network Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.24 and $25.69, with an estimated average price of $18.14.

Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $33.12, with an estimated average price of $25.74.