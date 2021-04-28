Versant Capital Management, Inc Buys iShares Global Energy ETF, Inotiv Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Versant Capital Management, Inc Buys iShares Global Energy ETF, Inotiv Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Versant Capital Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Global Energy ETF, Inotiv Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Brightcove Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Versant Capital Management, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Versant Capital Management, Inc owns 1610 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Versant Capital Management, Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/versant+capital+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Versant Capital Management, Inc
  1. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 209,304 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.87%
  2. FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 412,841 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.83%
  3. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 112,436 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
  4. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 63,069 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 43,302 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.73%
New Purchase: Inotiv Inc (BS50)

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Inotiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.4 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $12.49. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLF)

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $15.92. The stock is now traded at around $13.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MannKind Corp (MNKD)

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in MannKind Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.14 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $4.13. The stock is now traded at around $4.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW)

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.94 and $175.77, with an estimated average price of $161.22. The stock is now traded at around $167.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11. The stock is now traded at around $114.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Glatfelter Corp (GLT)

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Glatfelter Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $17.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF by 25.73%. The purchase prices were between $20.39 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $24.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 291,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 93.44%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3417.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 122.46%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $268.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 58.43%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CoreCivic Inc (CXW)

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in CoreCivic Inc by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $6.26 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $7.7. The stock is now traded at around $8.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 48,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 36.57%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69.

Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.

Sold Out: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $37.65.

Sold Out: Perion Network Ltd (PERI)

Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Perion Network Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.24 and $25.69, with an estimated average price of $18.14.

Sold Out: Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM)

Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $33.12, with an estimated average price of $25.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of Versant Capital Management, Inc. Also check out:

1. Versant Capital Management, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Versant Capital Management, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Versant Capital Management, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Versant Capital Management, Inc keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider