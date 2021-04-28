Logo
Janney Capital Management LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, iShares Intermediate Cr

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Janney Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Weyerhaeuser Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Janney Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Janney Capital Management LLC owns 196 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Janney Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/janney+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Janney Capital Management LLC
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,101,522 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.55%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,165,543 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.77%
  3. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 400,077 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.27%
  4. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 220,339 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.58%
  5. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 662,500 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.49%
New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 548,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK)

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $44.32, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 250,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $53.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 198,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $68.05 and $76.89, with an estimated average price of $72.74. The stock is now traded at around $79.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 132,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 120,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Janney Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 234,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.27%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 400,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.77%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,165,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 3757.03%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 159,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3862.99%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 287,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 127.80%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 212,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 - (DJP)

Janney Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 - by 104.97%. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $25.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 861,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.

Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Janney Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of Janney Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Janney Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Janney Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Janney Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Janney Capital Management LLC keeps buying
