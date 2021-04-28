Logo
3EDGE Asset Management, LP Buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company 3EDGE Asset Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 3EDGE Asset Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, 3EDGE Asset Management, LP owns 28 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 3EDGE Asset Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/3edge+asset+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 3EDGE Asset Management, LP
  1. iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 4,094,298 shares, 23.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55%
  2. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 10,087,907 shares, 14.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 361,897 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.37%
  4. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 1,264,881 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.43%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 2,041,446 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.24%
New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 415,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.88 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $49.51. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (HEDJ)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $72.76, with an estimated average price of $68.8. The stock is now traded at around $74.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.43%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.58%. The holding were 1,264,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 78.77%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $18.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 4,955,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.31%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 449,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GLOBAL X FDS (EFAS)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 154.92%. The purchase prices were between $14.33 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.001800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 127,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 54.89%. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $92.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 44.84%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 114,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

Sold Out: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $37.6 and $46.4, with an estimated average price of $41.7.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of 3EDGE Asset Management, LP. Also check out:

1. 3EDGE Asset Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. 3EDGE Asset Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 3EDGE Asset Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 3EDGE Asset Management, LP keeps buying
