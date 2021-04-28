3EDGE Asset Management, LP Buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China

- New Purchases: STIP, DGS, HEDJ, RPV, VBR,
- Added Positions: SHV, PDBC, EWJ, IEF, GLDM, IVV, EFAS, SUSA, GUNR, SLV, DFJ, FM, EWG, USHY, USIG, GDX, VWOB,
- Reduced Positions: IEMG, IAU, GOVT, DVYE, ESGE, EMLC,
- Sold Out: SHY, ASHR, CWB, IJR, ACWI, TIP,
These are the top 5 holdings of 3EDGE Asset Management, LP
- iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 4,094,298 shares, 23.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55%
- SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 10,087,907 shares, 14.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 361,897 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.37%
- iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 1,264,881 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.43%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 2,041,446 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.24%
3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 415,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS)
3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.88 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $49.51. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (HEDJ)
3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $72.76, with an estimated average price of $68.8. The stock is now traded at around $74.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.43%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.58%. The holding were 1,264,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 78.77%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $18.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 4,955,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.31%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 449,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GLOBAL X FDS (EFAS)
3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 154.92%. The purchase prices were between $14.33 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.001800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 127,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 54.89%. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $92.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 44.84%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 114,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.Sold Out: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)
3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $37.6 and $46.4, with an estimated average price of $41.7.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95.
