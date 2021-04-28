3EDGE Asset Management, LP Buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China

New Purchases: STIP, DGS, HEDJ, RPV, VBR,

STIP, DGS, HEDJ, RPV, VBR, Added Positions: SHV, PDBC, EWJ, IEF, GLDM, IVV, EFAS, SUSA, GUNR, SLV, DFJ, FM, EWG, USHY, USIG, GDX, VWOB,

SHV, PDBC, EWJ, IEF, GLDM, IVV, EFAS, SUSA, GUNR, SLV, DFJ, FM, EWG, USHY, USIG, GDX, VWOB, Reduced Positions: IEMG, IAU, GOVT, DVYE, ESGE, EMLC,

IEMG, IAU, GOVT, DVYE, ESGE, EMLC, Sold Out: SHY, ASHR, CWB, IJR, ACWI, TIP,

Investment company 3EDGE Asset Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 3EDGE Asset Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, 3EDGE Asset Management, LP owns 28 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 3EDGE Asset Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/3edge+asset+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 4,094,298 shares, 23.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55% SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 10,087,907 shares, 14.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 361,897 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.37% iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 1,264,881 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.43% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 2,041,446 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.24%

3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 415,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.88 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $49.51. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $72.76, with an estimated average price of $68.8. The stock is now traded at around $74.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.43%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.58%. The holding were 1,264,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 78.77%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $18.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 4,955,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.31%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 449,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 154.92%. The purchase prices were between $14.33 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.001800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 127,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 54.89%. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $92.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 44.84%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 114,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $37.6 and $46.4, with an estimated average price of $41.7.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

3EDGE Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95.