Hewlett Packard Enterprise Selected to Build New Supercomputer for the National Supercomputing Centre Singapore to Support Scientific Research

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image



Hewlett+Packard+Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced it has been awarded $40M SGD to build a new supercomputer for the National Supercomputing Centre (NSCC) Singapore, the national high-performance computing (HPC) resource center dedicated to supporting science and engineering computing needs for academic, research and industry communities. The new system, which will be 8X faster compared to NSCCs existing pool of HPC resources, will expand and augment ongoing research efforts by enabling tools such as artificial intelligence (AI) and deep machine learning to optimize modeling, simulation and even software simulation for quantum computing. NSCC will use the system to unlock scientific discoveries across medicine, diseases, climate, engineering and more.



The new supercomputer was funded through a SGD200+million+investment that was announced by the Singapore government in March 2019 to boost Singapores high-performance computing resources.



Fueling a new supercomputing journey at the National Supercomputing Centre Singapore



The NSCCs new supercomputer will be built and powered using the HPE+Cray+EX+supercomputer, which is an HPC system designed to support next-generation supercomputing, such as Exascale-class systems, that also features a full stack of purpose-built technologies across compute, software, storage and networking to harness insights from vast, complex data more quickly and efficiently. The advanced performance will help tackle compute and data-intensive modeling and simulation needs requiring higher speed and targeted HPC and artificial intelligence capabilities.



The new system will be housed in a new data center designed to increase sustainability and reduce energy consumption. To further support NSCCs mission for a greener data center, the new system will leverage liquid-cooling capabilities made possible through the HPE Cray EX supercomputer to increase energy efficiency and power density by transferring heat generated by the new supercomputer with a liquid-cooled process.



The combination of these advanced technologies will enable the NSCCs existing community of researchers and scientists further their R&D efforts to make breakthroughs in a range of areas, some of which include:



We are inspired by how Singapores community of scientists have leveraged high performance computing to improve ongoing research efforts. We are honored to continue empowering their mission by building them a powerful system using the HPE Cray EX supercomputer that delivers comprehensive, purposely-engineered technologies for demanding research, said Bill Mannel, vice president and general manager, HPE. The new system will deliver a significant boost to R&D, allowing Singapores community of scientists and engineers to make greater contributions that will unlock innovation, economic value, and overall, strengthen the nations position in becoming more digitally-driven.



Supercomputers have enabled the scientific community in Singapore to make significant strides in their research, said Associate Professor Tan Tin Wee, Chief Executive at the National Supercomputing Centre (NSCC) Singapore. The new system will provide the necessary resources to meet the growing supercomputing needs of our researchers, and to enable more of such significant scientific breakthroughs at the national and global level.



The NSCCs supercomputer unlocks new level of scientific discovery with advanced technologies



The HPE Cray EX supercomputer powering NSCCs new supercomputer is a purpose-built system designed specifically to deliver petaflop to exaflop performance with the worlds most energy-efficient footprint. It also includes the HPE Cray EX software stack for software-defined capabilities that allow the NSCCs users to gain the high-performance of a supercomputer, but through the operational experience of a cloud. Additionally, HPE will integrate the following next-generation technologies with the HPE Cray EX supercomputer:





  • Expanded storage to support and share complex workloads in modeling, simulation and AI using the Cray+ClusterStor+E1000+storage+system from HPE and HPE+Data+Management+Framework. NSCCs new supercomputer will deliver 10 petabytes of storage with over 300GB/s of read/write performance speeds.





  • Purpose-built HPC networking using HPE+Slingshot to address demands for higher speed and congestion control for data-intensive workloads





  • Fully integrated software suite to optimize HPC and AI applications using the HPE+Cray+Programming+Environment





  • Powerful compute to improve modeling and simulation using 3%3Csup%3Erd%3C%2Fsup%3E+Gen+AMD+EPYC%26trade%3B+processors





  • Targeted accelerated computing capabilities with 352 NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs for both HPC and AI workloads





  • Expanded network infrastructure with multiple 100Gbps links for upgraded connectivity between users and the supercomputing resources using the SingAREN-Lightwave Internet Exchange (SLIX) from the Singapore Advanced Research and Education Network (SingAREN)





The new system will be operational in early 2022. To learn more about NSCC and Singapores national HPC resources, please visit www.nscc.sg



About Hewlett Packard Enterprise



Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the global edge-to-cloud platform as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions, with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.



AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005729/en/

