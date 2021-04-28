US Stocks Close Mostly Lower Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,984.93 on Tuesday with a gain of 3.36 points or 0.01%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,186.72 for a loss of 0.90 points or -0.02%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,090.22 for a loss of 48.56 points or -0.34%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 17.56 for a loss of 0.080 points or -0.45%.

Tuesday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower Tuesday, with several of the day's top earnings reports announced after the market's close. Tuesday's earnings reports included the following:

General Electric ( GE , Financial): Revenue of $17.12 billion decreased -12.2% year over year and missed estimates by $360 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.00 beat estimates by $0.08 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beat estimates by $0.02.

3M ( MMM , Financial): Revenue of $8.9 billion increased 9.6% year over year and beat estimates by $460 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.77 beat estimates by $0.50 and non-GAAP EPS of $2.77 beat estimates by $0.48.

Microsoft ( MSFT , Financial): Revenue of $41.71 billion increased 19.1% year over year and beat estimates by $860 million. FQ3 GAAP EPS of $2.03 beat estimates by $0.26 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.95 beat estimates by $0.17.

Alphabet ( GOOG , Financial)( GOOGL , Financial): Revenue of $55.31 billion increased 34.4% year over year and beat estimates by $3.6 billion. Q1 GAAP EPS of $26.29 beat estimates by $10.62.

In other news:

The S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index increased 1.2% in February and 11.9% year over year.

The FHFA House Price Index increased 0.9% in February and 12.2% year over year.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index increased to 121.7 from 109.

The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 17.

The Treasury held auctions for 2-year notes at a rate of 0.034%, 42-day bills at a rate of 0.010%, and 7-year notes at a rate of 1.306%.

Pfizer ( PFE , Financial) says it is working on a Covid-19 antiviral drug that could be ready by the end of the year.

Financial) says it is working on a Covid-19 antiviral drug that could be ready by the end of the year. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLE , Financial) gained 1.21% as OPEC+ appears likely to keep production levels stable.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,301.27 for a gain of 3.26 points or 0.14%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,360.89 for a gain of 3.69 points or 0.27%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,353.51 for a loss of 4.14 points or -0.03%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,301.05 for a gain of 50.72 points or 0.45%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,762.36 for a gain of 4.15 points or 0.15%; the S&P 100 at 1,900.30 for a loss of 1.29 points or -0.068%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,960.28 for a loss of 65.88 points or -0.47%; the Russell 3000 at 2,513.67 for a loss of 0.46 points or -0.018%; the Russell 1000 at 2,364.27 for a loss of 0.71 points or -0.030%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,920.80 for a loss of 4.67 points or -0.011%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 839.12 for a gain of 0.17 points or 0.020%.

