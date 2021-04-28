US Stocks Close Mostly Lower Tuesday

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

US Stocks Close Mostly Lower Tuesday

Nasdaq down -0.34%

Author's Avatar
Julie Young
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,984.93 on Tuesday with a gain of 3.36 points or 0.01%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,186.72 for a loss of 0.90 points or -0.02%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,090.22 for a loss of 48.56 points or -0.34%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 17.56 for a loss of 0.080 points or -0.45%.

Tuesday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower Tuesday, with several of the day's top earnings reports announced after the market's close. Tuesday's earnings reports included the following:

  • General Electric (GE, Financial): Revenue of $17.12 billion decreased -12.2% year over year and missed estimates by $360 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.00 beat estimates by $0.08 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beat estimates by $0.02.
  • 3M (MMM, Financial): Revenue of $8.9 billion increased 9.6% year over year and beat estimates by $460 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.77 beat estimates by $0.50 and non-GAAP EPS of $2.77 beat estimates by $0.48.
  • Microsoft (MSFT, Financial): Revenue of $41.71 billion increased 19.1% year over year and beat estimates by $860 million. FQ3 GAAP EPS of $2.03 beat estimates by $0.26 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.95 beat estimates by $0.17.
  • Alphabet (GOOG, Financial)(GOOGL, Financial): Revenue of $55.31 billion increased 34.4% year over year and beat estimates by $3.6 billion. Q1 GAAP EPS of $26.29 beat estimates by $10.62.

In other news:

  • The S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index increased 1.2% in February and 11.9% year over year.
  • The FHFA House Price Index increased 0.9% in February and 12.2% year over year.
  • The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index increased to 121.7 from 109.
  • The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 17.
  • The Treasury held auctions for 2-year notes at a rate of 0.034%, 42-day bills at a rate of 0.010%, and 7-year notes at a rate of 1.306%.
  • Pfizer (PFE, Financial) says it is working on a Covid-19 antiviral drug that could be ready by the end of the year.
  • The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE, Financial) gained 1.21% as OPEC+ appears likely to keep production levels stable.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,301.27 for a gain of 3.26 points or 0.14%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,360.89 for a gain of 3.69 points or 0.27%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,353.51 for a loss of 4.14 points or -0.03%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,301.05 for a gain of 50.72 points or 0.45%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,762.36 for a gain of 4.15 points or 0.15%; the S&P 100 at 1,900.30 for a loss of 1.29 points or -0.068%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,960.28 for a loss of 65.88 points or -0.47%; the Russell 3000 at 2,513.67 for a loss of 0.46 points or -0.018%; the Russell 1000 at 2,364.27 for a loss of 0.71 points or -0.030%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,920.80 for a loss of 4.67 points or -0.011%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 839.12 for a gain of 0.17 points or 0.020%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.