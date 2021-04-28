Logo
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CAN, CS, EBS and RMO

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

CEDARHURST, N.Y., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies.

Canaan Inc. (

CAN, Financial)
Class Period: February 10, 2021 and April 9, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 14, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgm-can/

Credit Suisse Group AG (

CS, Financial)
Class Period: October 29, 2020 and March 31, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 15, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/-cs/

Romeo Power, Inc. (

RMO, Financial) f/k/a RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)
Class Period: October 5, 2020 and March 30, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 15, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/-rmo/

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (

EBS, Financial)
Class Period: July 6, 2020 and March 31, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 18, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/-ebs/

Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact us via the case links above, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email ([email protected]kclasslaw.com).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff with the goal of overseeing the litigation to obtain a fair and just resolution, you must petition the Court on or before the deadlines provided above.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Kuznicki Law PLLC
Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.
445 Central Avenue, Suite 344
Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Email: [email protected]kclasslaw.com
Phone: (347) 696-1134
Cell: (347) 690-0692
Fax: (347) 348-0967
https://kclasslaw.com

Rating:
