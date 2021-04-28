Logo
Black Diamond Group Limited Announces Approval of All Resolutions at 2021 Annual and Special Meeting

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

CALGARY, Alberta, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (Black Diamond or the Company) (TSX: BDI) announced the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 27, 2021. A total of 31,857,116 common shares, representing approximately 54.38% of Black Diamonds issued and outstanding common shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

The following nominees were elected as directors of Black Diamond for the ensuing year, with the specific voting results being as follows:

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Trevor Haynes31,092,68599.18256,6110.82
Brian Hedges31,166,88599.42182,4110.58
Robert J. Herdman29,763,85494.941,585,4425.06
Barbara J. Kelley29,443,46993.921,905,8276.08
Edward H. Kernaghan31,081,68099.15267,6160.85
Leilani Latimer31,167,01299.42182,2840.58
Steven Stein31,170,88599.43178,4110.57
Robert Wagemakers31,165,48599.41183,8110.59


In addition, all other resolutions presented at the meeting were approved by Black Diamonds shareholders, including the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors, the approval of the unallocated options under Black Diamonds share option plan, the approval of the issuance of common shares of Black Diamond from treasury pursuant to Black Diamonds restricted and performance award incentive plan and the approval of the amended and restated shareholder protection rights plan agreement. Detailed voting results for all resolutions will be posted under Black Diamonds profile at www.sedar.com.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond is a specialty rentals and industrial services Company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia. MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, Britco, MPA, Schiavi, and Vanguard, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors. WFS through its principal brands, Black Diamond Camps and Black Diamond Energy Services, owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of all types and sizes and a fleet of liquid and solid containment assets. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turn-key operated camps to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. The WFS business unit also includes the Companys wholly owned subsidiary, LodgeLink, which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics in North America.

Learn more at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

Investor and Media Inquiries
Jason Zhang at 403-206-4739 or [email protected]

To sign up for news alerts please go to https://www.blackdiamondgroup.com/investor-centre/news-alerts-subscription/.


