SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of UBS Group AG

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of UBS Group AG ("UBS" or the "Company") (NYSE: UBS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether UBS and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

In late March 2021, Archegos Capital Management ("Archegos") failed to meet margin calls, forcing the liquidation of more than $20 billion in holdings and triggering significant losses at multiple banks that had lent heavily to Archegos. Then, on April 27, 2021, UBS disclosed that it had incurred losses of approximately $861 million in connection with Archegos's implosion. On this news, UBS's stock price fell $0.16 per share, or 1.04%, to close at $15.22 per share on April 27, 2021.

