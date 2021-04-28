Logo
Peter Lynch on Identifying an Overvalued Stock Market

Excessive optimism can be dangerous

Author's Avatar
Robert Stephens, CFA
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investor sentiment towards the stock market has significantly improved over the past year. Fiscal and monetary policy stimulus has strengthened the economic outlook. It has also reduced the appeal of assets such as bonds and cash. This has encouraged investors to bid up the prices of many stocks to record highs.

While this may not necessarily be problematic in the short run, in the long run it can stifle buying opportunities for value investors. The lack of margins of safety on offer today could mean that holding cash and waiting for more attractive opportunities produces superior results compared to buying overvalued shares.

The problem with overconfidence

The valuations of many well-known companies suggest that investors are failing to account for possible threats to their future performance. Although economic growth is forecast to improve in the short run, risks such as the pandemic, tax changes and many other threats remain present. Therefore, investors may be disappointed with how the future turns out, since they currently have very high expectations that may be somewhat detached from reality.

The problem with excessive optimism among the stock market is that it limits buying opportunities for value investors. For example, a matter of months ago it was possible to purchase a number of stocks that traded on price multiples that were below their long-term averages. However, it is now far more challenging to find even fairly priced companies, since investors have fully factored in their forecast growth in earnings in many cases. This can lead value investors to pay too much for stocks.

This challenge is compounded by low interest rates that make holding assets other than equities, such as cash or bonds, have low yields as well as a large opportunity cost especially while the stock market is buoyant.

A prelude to a market crash?

Overconfidence can signal that the stock market has become overheated. This point is perhaps best illustrated by comments made by Peter Lynch, who delivered a 29% annualized return when running the Magellan Fund between 1977 and 1990. As he once said:

"Even the dentist has three or four tips, and in the next few days I look up his recommendations in the newspaper and they've all gone up. When the neighbors tell me what to buy and then I wish I had taken their advice, it's a sure sign that the market has reached a top and is due for a tumble."

In my view, Lynch's comments are very relevant in today's market. The pace of growth in the current bull market means that a large proportion of investors are in profit and are beginning to assume that generating high returns on stocks is a relatively easy process. However, the historic performance of the stock market suggests that this is not the case. After all, a bear market has always followed every bull market.

A long-term view

Clearly, it is not possible to predict when the next stock market crash will occur. Indeed, recent upward trends may continue for a prolonged period of time before giving way to a bear market.

However, being willing to hold cash or bonds instead of overvalued stocks due to soaring investor sentiment could be a worthwhile strategy. It may allow an investor to capitalize on lower valuations over the long run that make it possible to purchase high-quality companies at low prices.

