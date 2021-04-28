Logo
Securitas AB to publish the Interim report January-March 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2021

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas AB will publish the Interim report for January-March 2021 on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at approximately 1.00 p.m. (CET).

App. 1.00 p.m. (CET) Report release

The report will be sent as a press release from Cision (www.cision.se ) and will automatically be published on www.securitas.com when released.

2.00 p.m. (CET) Presentation slides available

For presentation slides, follow the link www.securitas.com/presentations

3.00 p.m. (CET) Telephone conference and audio castAnalysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference at 3.00 p.m. (CET) where Securitas President and CEO Magnus Ahlqvist and CFO Bart Adam will present the report and answer questions. The telephone conference will also be audio casted live via Securitas' website. To participate in the telephone conference, please dial in five minutes prior to the start of the conference call:

United States: + 1 631 913 1422

Sweden: + 46 8 566 426 51

United Kingdom: + 44 333 3000 804

Please use the following pin code for the telephone conference: 621 490 78#

To follow the audio cast of the telephone conference via the web, please follow the link www.securitas.com/webcasts .

A recorded version of the audio cast will be available on the same web page after the telephone conference. We value your privacy and want to be transparent with you on the way that we collect and use your personal data when you participate in the telephone conference. Please follow this link to read our privacy policy for telephone conferences/audio casts in relation to publication of interim reports: www.securitas.com/privacy-policy-audiocasts.

Further information:

Investors: Micaela Sjkvist, Head of Investor Relations, mobile: +46 (0) 76 116 7443; [email protected]

Media: Helena Andreas, SVP Communications & People +46 10 470 30 20; [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/securitas/r/securitas-ab-to-publish-the-interim-report-january-march-2021,c3334758

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/securitas-ab-to-publish-the-interim-report-january-march-2021-301278719.html

SOURCE Securitas

