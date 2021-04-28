Kempner Capital Management Inc. Buys Viatris Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Viatris Inc, The Mosaic Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kempner Capital Management Inc. Buys Viatris Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Viatris Inc, The Mosaic Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Galveston, TX, based Investment company Kempner Capital Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG, Lockheed Martin Corp, Ingredion Inc, Continental AG, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Viatris Inc, The Mosaic Co, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Corteva Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kempner Capital Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Kempner Capital Management Inc. owns 45 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kempner+capital+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.
  1. General Motors Co (GM) - 177,514 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio.
  2. Lincoln National Corp (LNC) - 159,694 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio.
  3. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) - 90,126 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%
  4. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 205,499 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio.
  5. Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) - 47,798 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 374,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $10.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 242,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $343.25. The stock is now traded at around $373.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 6,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $92.78, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $93.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 21,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Continental AG (CTTAY)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Continental AG. The purchase prices were between $13.1 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $14.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 136,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $86.3 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $109.9.

Sold Out: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $11.57 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $13.81.

Reduced: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 74.56%. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $60.43. The stock is now traded at around $42.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.41%. Kempner Capital Management Inc. still held 46,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 40.02%. The sale prices were between $23.01 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.46%. Kempner Capital Management Inc. still held 142,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 60.09%. The sale prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $69.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.21%. Kempner Capital Management Inc. still held 24,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Corteva Inc by 43.76%. The sale prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.15. The stock is now traded at around $49.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Kempner Capital Management Inc. still held 53,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.. Also check out:

1. KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider