Kempner Capital Management Inc. Buys Viatris Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Viatris Inc, The Mosaic Co

New Purchases: VTRS, CS, LMT, INGR, CTTAY,

VTRS, CS, LMT, INGR, CTTAY, Added Positions: BSM,

BSM, Reduced Positions: VIAC, MOS, HIG, CTVA, CFR,

VIAC, MOS, HIG, CTVA, CFR, Sold Out: VIA, AMAT, HPE,

Galveston, TX, based Investment company Kempner Capital Management Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Viatris Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG, Lockheed Martin Corp, Ingredion Inc, Continental AG, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Viatris Inc, The Mosaic Co, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Corteva Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kempner Capital Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Kempner Capital Management Inc. owns 45 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kempner+capital+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

General Motors Co (GM) - 177,514 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Lincoln National Corp (LNC) - 159,694 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) - 90,126 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 205,499 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) - 47,798 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%

Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 374,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $10.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 242,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $343.25. The stock is now traded at around $373.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 6,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $92.78, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $93.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 21,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Continental AG. The purchase prices were between $13.1 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $14.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 136,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $86.3 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $109.9.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $11.57 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $13.81.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 74.56%. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $60.43. The stock is now traded at around $42.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.41%. Kempner Capital Management Inc. still held 46,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 40.02%. The sale prices were between $23.01 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.46%. Kempner Capital Management Inc. still held 142,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 60.09%. The sale prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $69.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.21%. Kempner Capital Management Inc. still held 24,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Corteva Inc by 43.76%. The sale prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.15. The stock is now traded at around $49.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Kempner Capital Management Inc. still held 53,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.