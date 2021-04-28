Kempner Capital Management Inc. Buys Viatris Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Viatris Inc, The Mosaic Co

- New Purchases: VTRS, CS, LMT, INGR, CTTAY,
- Added Positions: BSM,
- Reduced Positions: VIAC, MOS, HIG, CTVA, CFR,
- Sold Out: VIA, AMAT, HPE,
- General Motors Co (GM) - 177,514 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio.
- Lincoln National Corp (LNC) - 159,694 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio.
- Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) - 90,126 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 205,499 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio.
- Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) - 47,798 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 374,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)
Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The purchase prices were between $10.6 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $10.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 242,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $343.25. The stock is now traded at around $373.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 6,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ingredion Inc (INGR)
Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $92.78, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $93.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 21,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Continental AG (CTTAY)
Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Continental AG. The purchase prices were between $13.1 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $14.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 136,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Kempner Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Kempner Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $86.3 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $109.9.Sold Out: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)
Kempner Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $11.57 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $13.81.Reduced: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 74.56%. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $60.43. The stock is now traded at around $42.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.41%. Kempner Capital Management Inc. still held 46,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 40.02%. The sale prices were between $23.01 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.46%. Kempner Capital Management Inc. still held 142,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 60.09%. The sale prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $69.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.21%. Kempner Capital Management Inc. still held 24,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Corteva Inc by 43.76%. The sale prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.15. The stock is now traded at around $49.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Kempner Capital Management Inc. still held 53,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.
