Miramar Capital, LLC Buys Dow Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Newmont Corp, Sells Mondelez International Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Paychex Inc

New Purchases: DOW, SCHW,

DOW, SCHW, Added Positions: KO, NEM, PEP, C, MRK, OKE, VZ, VIG, HD, UPS, APD, DHR, VYM,

KO, NEM, PEP, C, MRK, OKE, VZ, VIG, HD, UPS, APD, DHR, VYM, Reduced Positions: PAYX, QCOM, AAPL, ABT, LLY, PG, JPM, CMCSA, JNJ, MSFT, CVS, TGT, LMT, STLD, DIS, GPC, SBUX, BA, BRK.B, SPY, BAC, ILMN, CW, NKE,

PAYX, QCOM, AAPL, ABT, LLY, PG, JPM, CMCSA, JNJ, MSFT, CVS, TGT, LMT, STLD, DIS, GPC, SBUX, BA, BRK.B, SPY, BAC, ILMN, CW, NKE, Sold Out: MDLZ, AEP, NEE, DIA, AMZN, AMN, FB, GOOGL, QQQ, PYPL, KMB, PFE, ITW, CSCO, HON, USB, TWOU, TDOC, T, MINT, RDS.B, SCHD,

Investment company Miramar Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Dow Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Newmont Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells Mondelez International Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Paychex Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Miramar Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Miramar Capital, LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 68,724 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.69% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 81,651 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 53,065 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 115,073 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 56,881 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.1%

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.71. The stock is now traded at around $62.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 91,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $69.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 40,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 1311.04%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $50.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 112,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 80.44%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $64.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 125,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 27.80%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $152.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.47.

Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.62.

Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.17.

Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67.

Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24.

Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1968.43.

Miramar Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Paychex Inc by 43.1%. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.02. The stock is now traded at around $99.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Miramar Capital, LLC still held 28,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Miramar Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 33.13%. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.63. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Miramar Capital, LLC still held 21,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.