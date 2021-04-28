Logo
Miramar Capital, LLC Buys Dow Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Newmont Corp, Sells Mondelez International Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Paychex Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Miramar Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dow Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Newmont Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells Mondelez International Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Paychex Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Miramar Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Miramar Capital, LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Miramar Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/miramar+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Miramar Capital, LLC
  1. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 68,724 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.69%
  2. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 81,651 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 53,065 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
  4. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 115,073 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 56,881 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.1%
New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.71. The stock is now traded at around $62.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 91,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Miramar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $69.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 40,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 1311.04%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $50.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 112,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 80.44%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $64.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 125,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Miramar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 27.80%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $152.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.47.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.62.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.17.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Miramar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1968.43.

Reduced: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Miramar Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Paychex Inc by 43.1%. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.02. The stock is now traded at around $99.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Miramar Capital, LLC still held 28,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Miramar Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 33.13%. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.63. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Miramar Capital, LLC still held 21,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.



