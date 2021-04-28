Logo
A Trio of Low Price-Sales Ratio Stocks

These high-return businesses have stable financial conditions

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Value investors may want to consider the stocks listed below, as they have low price-sales ratios, good profitability and stable financial situations.

Ciena Corp

The first stock value investors may want to consider is Ciena Corp (

CIEN, Financial), a Hanover, Maryland-based provider of global telecommunications network operators with various communications equipment.

The stock was trading at $52.91 per share at close on April 27 for a price-sales ratio of 2.39, which is more compelling than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 3.07.

Ciena has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10, driven by a return on capital of 54.54% versus the industry median of 10.4%.

The company has received a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 7 out of 10. The rating is driven by a high Altman Z-Score of 3.41, a Piotroski F-Score of 7 out of 9 and an interest coverage ratio of 17.12 (versus the industry median of 16.65).

Thanks to a 12.26% increase over the past year, the stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion and a 52-week range of $38.03 to $61.51.

As of April, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommended six strong buys, 11 buys and four hold ratings for the stock with an average target price of $59.56 per share.

II-VI Inc

The second stock that value investors may want to consider is II-VI Inc (

IIVI, Financial), a Saxonburg, Pennsylvania-based global manufacturer and marketer of engineered materials, optoelectronic components and several other devices.

The stock traded at $75.58 per share at close on April 27 for a price-sales ratio of 2.65, which is more compelling than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 3.07.

II-VI has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10, which is driven by a three-year revenue growth rate of 23% (versus the industry median of 1.4%).

The company has received a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, which is driven by a high Altman Z-Score of 3.26 and a Piotroski F-Score of 7 out of 9.

As a result of a 113.74% increase over the past year, the stock now has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a 52-week range of $30.61 to $100.44.

As of April, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommended four buys and one hold rating for the stock with an average target price of $105.76 per share.

UFP Industries Inc

The third stock value investors may want to consider is UFP Industries Inc (

UFPI, Financial), a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based lumber and wood producer.

Shares closed at $84.93 apiece on April 27 for a price-sales ratio of 0.87, which is more compelling than the S&P 500's price-sales ratio of 3.07.

UFP Industries has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10, which is driven by a three-year Ebitda growth rate of 21.8% (versus the industry median of 1.6%).

The company has a positive GuruFocus financial strength rating of 7 out of 10, driven by an Altman Z-Score of 5.76 and an interest coverage ratio of 46.56 (versus the industry median of 5.66).

Due to a 95.74% increase that happened over the past year, the stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a 52-week range of $35.59 to $86.05.

As of April, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommended two strong buy ratings and one hold rating for the stock. The average target price is $90.17 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Author's Avatar
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. I hold a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.