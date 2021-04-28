Logo
Freeze Tag Launches QRates and Cubimals for Munzee Community

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tustin, CA, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag ( FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has launched a new over-the-air update of the Munzee app that focuses on Cubimals, cube-shaped animal collectibles that can be found inside QRates. The new update focuses on reinvigorating the physical gameplay the app is known for, increasing daily activity, and offering more in-app purchase options.

At launch, a player has a chance of finding a QRate after capturing a basic physical game piece, a QR Code known as a Greenie. Once a QRate is found, players must capture or deploy more physical game pieces (either Greenies or other types of QR Codes) to unlock it and receive the prize inside.

The Greenie is the backbone of Munzee. Hunting down QR Code stickers to scan and capture is a satisfying experience that promotes regular physical activity, said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. QRates enhance this experience and rewards players for achieving their goals.

QRates can contain the aforementioned Cubimals, Booster Credits, or other game pieces. Freeze Tag has committed to rotating the QRate contents throughout the year to keep things fresh for players. In addition, as there are currently only 3 QRate types -- the standard QRate, Gold QRate, and Diamond QRate -- more QRate types with different prizes are planned for the future.

Players can locate QRates through their dedicated section under Inventory in their User Profile. This section allows players to see the requirements to unlock their QRate, track their progress, and to apply QRowbars, a new in-game credit that will reduce the requirements by 25%.

QRowbars are available for purchase in the In-App Store, and players can apply up to 3 of them per QRate. Freeze Tag expects this new addition will lead to improved retention, increased physical activity for new and verteran players alike, and offer players new ways to spend Zeds within the app.

For more information about Munzee follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact:[email protected] x26
