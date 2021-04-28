Computer-guided surgery with Smith+Nephew's hip replacement implants shown to significantly improve survivorship and increase patient satisfaction compared to conventional surgery

LONDON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology business, today announces a new study showing that computer-guided technology for total hip arthroplasty (THA) such as Smith+Nephew's RI.HIP NAVIGATION significantly reduces the risk of revision and increases patient satisfaction when using Smith+Nephew implants.

The study is the first of its kind using the dataset from the world's largest arthroplasty register (National Joint Registry of England, Wales and Northern Ireland) to investigate the effect of computer-guided THA surgery on implant survivorship.1 The data reported on THA surgery performed using Smith+Nephew hip replacement components implanted for osteoarthritis since 2003. Presented at the 2021 World Arthroplasty Congress (WAC), the results demonstrated:

Significantly lower revision rate at 10 years with computer-guided (1.06%) vs. conventional THA (3.88%; p=0.005)

55% lower risk of revision at 10 years with computer-guided vs. conventional THA (p=0.038)

Patient satisfaction was significantly higher in the computer-guided group compared to conventional THA (p=0.003)

"Computer-guided technology for total hip arthroplasty has been around for more than twenty years and this study confirms that it greatly improves a patient's chance for long-term success and their overall satisfaction," said Prof. Edward T. Davis FRCS, of The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. "RI.HIP NAVIGATION helps me take control of individual patient pelvic tilt, leg length and offset measurement while assisting with cup placement by giving a predicted view of the post-op AP X-ray in surgery. This gives me supreme confidence that I'm performing the most accurate THA procedure for my patient and ensuring the best possible result."

RI.HIP NAVIGATION technology is designed to help maximise accuracy and reproducibility by delivering patient-specific component alignment a critical factor for surgeons when assessing individual THA cases. Using this technology with Smith+Nephew's leading POLAR3 Primary Total Hip System comprised of POLARSTEM, OXINIUM and R3 acetabular components has the potential to take THA to the next level of performance for surgeons and patients.

"Conventional total hip arthroplasty is considered to be a very successful procedure, however there is always room for improvement," said Randy Kilburn, Senior Vice President of Commercial Marketing, Orthopaedics for Smith+Nephew. "RI.HIP NAVIGATION combined with our best-in-class POLAR3 THA construct may considerably improve implant survivorship and help patients return to living their Life Unlimited."

To learn more about RI.HIP NAVIGATION and Smith+Nephew's Real Intelligence brand of enabling technology solutions designed to address clinical challenges through the continuum of care, please visit www.real-intelligence.com.

Reference

1. Davis ET, McKinney KD, Kamali A, Kuljaca S, Pagkalos J. Computer guided total hip arthroplasty is associated with a reduced risk of revision and increased patient satisfaction. An analysis of a single manufacturer acetabular components from the National Joint Registry of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man. Poster presented at: World Arthroplasty Congress Virtual Meeting; April 22-24, 2021.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $4.6 billion in 2020. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

