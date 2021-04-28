Yum China Named to TIME's Inaugural List of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies

SHANGHAI, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China", NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today announced that it has been named to TIME's first annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, which recognizes corporate pioneers, leaders, innovators, titans and disruptors that are shaping the world today. Yum China is the only restaurant company included in the inaugural list.

TIME100 Most Influential Companies - an expansion of TIME's annual TIME100 franchise - is a new list highlighting 100 companies making an extraordinary impact around the world. The list recognizes Yum China as a leading innovator that is "inventing the future of fast food". TIME cited Yum China's industry-leading digital and delivery capabilities, as well as relentless new product innovation, as reasons for the Company's inclusion.

"On behalf of over 400,000 employees, Yum China is incredibly proud and honored to be recognized by TIME's prestigious Most Influential Companies List, which is a validation of the Company's innovation-led strategy," said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China. "With accelerated investment in digital, delivery and supply chain, we aim to achieve greater digitization, automation and intelligence across our operations, driving sustainable growth in the long run."

The list focuses on impact and relevance rather than size or scale, which TIME believes are hallmarks of the world's 100 most influential companies. To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across multiple sectors from its global network of editors and correspondents, as well as from industry experts. Each company was then evaluated on key factors, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition and success.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to explore and develop the Lavazza coffee shop concept in China. The Company had 10,725 restaurants in over 1,500 cities at the end of March 2021. Yum China ranked # 361 on the Fortune 500 list for 2020. Yum China has been named the Industry Leader for the Restaurant & Leisure Facilities Industry in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2021, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2021 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com .

