Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) Chairman and CEO John Wren Sold $6.5 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Omnicom Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Wren (insider trades) sold 81,062 shares of OMC on 04/26/2021 at an average price of $80.68 a share. The total sale was $6.5 million.
For the complete insider trading history of OMC, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.