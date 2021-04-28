Marcie Vu, former Head of Consumer Tech Group at Qatalyst, Joined thredUP's Board

OAKLAND, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP), one of the largest resale platforms for women's and kid's apparel, shoes, and accessories, announces that Marcie Vu was appointed to the company's Board of Directors in February 2021. Vu brings extensive experience helping consumer technology platforms and marketplaces grow and scale and has advised on many high-profile IPOs and M&A deals, including Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Alibaba.com. The announcement comes after thredUP recently completed its IPO in March 2021.

Vu brings extensive experience helping consumer technology platforms and marketplaces grow and scale.

"Marcie has spent decades providing strategic advice to industry pioneers and category leaders. With deep expertise supporting companies through the advent of ecommerce, she's well positioned to help thredUP capitalize on the large and growing market opportunity in online resale. This experience will be invaluable as we continue to fulfill our mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first," said James Reinhart, CEO of thredUP.

Vu has over 20 years of investment banking experience and was previously Head of the Consumer Technology Group at Qatalyst Partners, a technology-focused M&A advisory investment bank. In her role, she provided high impact strategic and financial advice to senior management and boards of established and emerging technology leaders on matters crucial to their growth and success. Prior to Qatalyst, she was Head of Consumer Internet Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley. She has partnered with hundreds of clients and advised on transactions with an aggregate value in excess of $100 billion. Her extensive M&A experience includes transformative acquisitions such as LinkedIn's sale to Microsoft, Honey's sale to PayPal, and Zappos' sale to Amazon. In 2010, Ms. Vu was featured in Investment Dealers' Digest's "Forty Under 40: Dealmaking, The Next Generation."

"As a newly-public company, thredUP welcomes Marcie's proven history of helping to build and scale consumer technology companies by focusing on delivering a stellar customer experience. I'm confident that she will uplevel the team's ability to think strategically and identify new growth opportunities that will help us achieve our ambitious goals around transforming resale," said Patricia Nakache, Chairperson of the Board of Directors at thredUP.

"When I visited thredUP's distribution center in Phoenix, I was so impressed by the infrastructure that was purpose built for single SKUs. It reminded me of my first visits to Amazon's DC in Seattle and Zappos' in Kentucky. thredUP has built a platform that not only enables sellers like me to participate in the resale economy, but also brands and retailers. I'm delighted to have joined the team at thredUP, which in addition to being customer-centric, is also very mission-driven," said Vu.

Vu joined Patricia Nakache (Chair), Greg Bettinelli, Ian Friedman, Tim Haley, Jack Lazar, Norman Matthews, Dan Nova, Paula Sutter, Mandy Ginsberg, and CEO James Reinhart on thredUP's Board of Directors.

She holds a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About thredUP

thredUP is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers love thredUP because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers love shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation for our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems and data science expertise. In 2018, we extended our platform with thredUP Resale-As-A-Service (RaaS), which facilitates modern resale for a number of the world's leading brands and retailers. thredUP has processed over 100 million unique secondhand items from 35,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, thredUP is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

Contact

Christina Schultz

thredUP

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marcie-vu-former-head-of-consumer-tech-group-at-qatalyst-joined-thredups-board-301278144.html

SOURCE thredUP