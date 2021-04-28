Logo
Lleida.net and eGate Egypt sign an exclusive distribution agreement for the Egyptian market

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CAIRO and MADRID, April 28, 2021

CAIRO and MADRID, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spain's Lleida.net (OTCQX: LLEIF) (EPA: ALLLN) (BME: LLN) and eGate Egypt have signed an agreement that will allow the corporation to distribute, in an exclusive way, all the services catalogue of the Spanish listed company.

Through the agreement, eGate Egypt becomes with immediate effect the exclusive distributor of Lleida.net services in Egypt.

Lleida.net's is partnering up with leading technology companies like eGate Egypt to provide its SaaS service line to large corporations in emerging markets

That line includes its patented registered electronic notification, signature and contracting services and registered SMS services, or its digital onboarding of customers with identity verification technology.

"Lleida.net has taken its penetration of the African market very seriously in recent years. As part of this strategy, entering Egypt is a long-term bet in which we are very confident," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO company.

Essam Elsaghir, CEOeGate Egypt, said: "Digital Transformation is fundamentally changing how you operate and deliver value to customers to enhance the day-to-day lives of the Egyptian society by doing what we are currently doing electronically, better, faster. One of the challenges public services & business face's today is public and customers communications digital transformations."

"With our partnership with Lleida.net as one of the leader's in the registered electronic communication technology we will provide our customers with secure, easy and faster way to reach their clients electronically with registered 'emails, SMS, signature and contracting services' with full tracking and delivery certificate," he added.

Egypt has population of more than 101 million people,and more than 95 million mobile connections, covering 92 percent of the country's total population.

Lleida.net's services, which operate on a pay-per-use model, does not require the installation of any hardware or software, and offers immediate availability, which is ideal for the Egyptian and North African market.

The corporation, founded in 1995, and which last year became one of the fastest growing companies on the European stock market, has more than 3,000 shareholders.

Its shares are traded on the OTCQX in New York, on BME Growth in Madrid and on Euronext Growth in Paris.

The company has 203 patents granted worldwide for its certified electronic notification, signature and contracting methods

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lleidanet-and-egate-egypt-sign-an-exclusive-distribution-agreement-for-the-egyptian-market-301278804.html

SOURCE Lleida.net

