Arbor Wealth Management, LLC Buys Charter Communications Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Dollar General Corp, Sells HCA Healthcare Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Putnam Premier Income Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Arbor Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Charter Communications Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Dollar General Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells HCA Healthcare Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Putnam Premier Income Trust, Collectors Universe Inc, German American Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arbor Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Arbor Wealth Management, LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arbor Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arbor+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Arbor Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 283,636 shares, 21.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.22%
  2. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 59,365 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 137.74%
  3. KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 484,929 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.87%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,431 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.93%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,199 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.32%
New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $212.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 60,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in OneWater Marine Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $36.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $138.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $163.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $320.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $615.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 421 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 137.74%. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $653.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.26%. The holding were 59,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 35.22%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $273.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 283,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 64.32%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3417.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 5,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 28.93%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2290.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 11,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 30.79%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $66.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 195,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 31.15%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $303.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 35,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29.

Sold Out: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $37.14 and $44.48, with an estimated average price of $40.93.

Sold Out: Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Putnam Premier Income Trust. The sale prices were between $4.62 and $4.87, with an estimated average price of $4.73.

Sold Out: Collectors Universe Inc (CLCT)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

Reduced: German American Bancorp Inc (GABC)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in German American Bancorp Inc by 34.55%. The sale prices were between $32.82 and $50.32, with an estimated average price of $39.32. The stock is now traded at around $43.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Arbor Wealth Management, LLC still held 7,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Arbor Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

