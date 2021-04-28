EPIC Midstream Holdings Announces New Executive Leadership





EPIC Midstream Holdings, LP (EPIC or the Company) today announced George Millas has joined EPIC as the Chief Commercial Officer effective April 19, 2021. He will report to Brian Freed, the Companys Chief Executive Officer.









I am pleased to welcome George to the leadership team of EPIC, said Mr. Freed. He brings tremendous commercial and business development experience to our company. George will be key in expanding EPICs current customer base while we continue to deliver best in class long haul transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids out of the Permian Basin.









Mr. Millas career has spanned across all aspects of commercial, trading and business development activities for midstream companies. Prior to joining EPIC, he served as a Vice President for Energy Transfer in charge of all commercial gathering and processing in the Permian Basin. Prior to Energy Transfer, George served as a Vice President at Crestwood Equity Partners where he led the business development group. Mr. Millas began his trading and business development career with Shell Trading.









Mr. Millas graduated Summa Cum Laude from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas.









About EPIC Midstream Holdings, LP









EPIC was formed in 2017 to build, own and operate midstream infrastructure in both the Permian and Eagle Basins. EPIC operates the EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and the EPIC NGL Pipeline that span approximately 700-miles servicing the Delaware, Midland and Eagle Ford Basins. EPIC is a portfolio company of funds managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES). For more information, visit www.epicmid.com.





