STRATA Skin Sciences to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 12, 2021

HORSHAM, Pa., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. ( SSKN) (STRATA or the Company), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Management will hold a conference call to review the financial results and provide a corporate update starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast.



The link to the webcast will be available on the Strata Skin Sciences website at

www.strataskinsciences.com under the investor relations section and will be archived for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 451-6152 (US/Canada) or (201) 389-0879 (International) or (809) 406-247 (Israel) and use the conference ID number 13719082.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company in dermatology dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. Its products include the XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems utilized in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and various other skin conditions.

The Companys proprietary XTRAC excimer laser delivers a highly targeted therapeutic beam of UVB light to treat psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma, diseases which impact over 31 million patients in the United States alone. The technology is covered by multiple patents.

STRATAs unique business model leverages targeted Direct to Consumer (DTC) advertising to generate awareness and utilizes its in-house call center and insurance advocacy teams to increase volume for the Companys partner dermatology clinics.