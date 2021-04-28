VYNE Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6, 2021

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. ( VYNE) (VYNE or the Company) today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, on Thursday, May 6, 2021, before the market opens. VYNE will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.



Conference Call Details:

Thursday, May 6 th @ 8:30am Eastern Time

Toll Free: 800-909-4985 International: 312-281-1211 Conference ID: 21993618 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144542

A replay of the call will be archived on the Companys website at www.vynetherapeutics.com after the conference call.

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

VYNEs mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies in dermatology and beyond.

With expertise in topical medicine innovation as a springboard, VYNE is working to develop and commercialize a variety of solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST), and has received FDA approval for AMZEEQ (minocycline) topical foam, 4%, the worlds first topical minocycline, and for ZILXI (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5%, the first minocycline product of any kind to be approved by the FDA for use in rosacea. For more information about our approved products, please see AMZEEQs Full Prescribing Information at AMZEEQ.com and ZILXIs Full Prescribing Information at ZILXI.com.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its investigational products, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com or follow VYNE on Twitter. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNEs website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Investor Relations:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

646-889-1200

[email protected]lifesciadvisors.com

Andrew Saik

Chief Financial Officer

VYNE Therapeutics

908-731-6180

[email protected]ynetx.com



