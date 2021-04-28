Takeda Manufacturing Facilities in Japan and Ireland Recognized With Category Awards for 2021 Facilities of the Year

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Takeda Manufacturing Facilities in Japan and Ireland Recognized With Category Awards for 2021 Facilities of the Year

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image



Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE%3A4502%2FNYSE%3ATAK) (Takeda) today announced that it was awarded by the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) for the 2021 Facility Of the Year Awards (FOYA) in two categories. Takedas new solid pharmaceutical packaging building in Hikari, Japan, was recognized with the 2021 Process Intelligence and Innovation category award. Additionally, the end-to-end high potent drug facility in Grange Castle, Ireland, was selected as Facility Integration category winner.



I am honored that Takeda receives two awards for the production and packaging of small molecule solid dosage form products, said Thomas Wozniewski, global manufacturing & supply officer of Takeda. In 2018, the Los Angeles plasma facility received two FOYA awards, now, two of our sites in Japan and in Europe got awarded in the categories Process intelligence and innovation as well as Facility integration. This illustrates that Takeda is constantly investing into state of the art facilities applying best in class process as well as digital standards. Both projects in Hikari and in Grange Castle also demonstrate that significant technology improvements for small molecule modalities are still achievable, both in a cost as well as in a time efficient manner.



Takedas Hikari plant is located in the south of Japan in the Yamaguchi prefecture. One of Takeda`s largest plants, it features advanced production systems for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), drug formulation, biological products, and others offering a stable supply of high-quality pharmaceutical products throughout the world. The project at the Hikari site is a four-story building designed to elevate pharmaceutical packaging operations to a new industrial standard. The facility features highly automated end-to-end packaging equipment, including end of line case packers, automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and robots to feed the automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS). Additionally, the site developed and introduced an automatic line clearance system (ALC) with 360 cameras and laser sensors utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to help significantly increase efficiency in the pharmaceutical packaging process. Takedas Hikari plant exemplifies how novel application of commercially available and custom developed process manufacturing tools leads to superior results and advanced process understanding.



The Grange Castle site in Ireland is located in the Dublin area, and it includes three manufacturing facilities. The production facility which now got awarded by the ISPE is a standalone, high containment, cutting-edge production facility dedicated to manufacturing Takedas treatment for multiple myeloma. The application of good design practices and superior conceptual planning led to the excellent integration of facility and process. The innovative design as an all-in-one facility incorporates the entire end-to-end production process from active pharmaceutical ingredients to drug product and packaging under one roof. This significantly simplifies the supply chain for one of Takedas global oncology products to ensure unconstrained availability to patients worldwide.



The design teams have implemented best-in-class digital technologies to guarantee the facilities use the latest developments in paperless automation, robotics and augmented reality. This strategic use of digital and automated systems has led to a state-of-the-art facility design that positions Takeda as a frontrunner in our industry, added Gunter Baumgartner, head of Global Engineering at Takeda.



An official ceremony of all winning projects and awards is planned at this yearsISPE Annual Meeting & Expo in Boston, MA, in November.



About the ISPE Facility of the Year Awards Program


Established in 2004, the Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) recognizes state-of-the-art projects utilizing new, innovative technologies to improve the quality of products, reduce the cost of producing high-quality medicines, and demonstrate advances in project delivery. The FOYA program provides a platform for the pharmaceutical science and manufacturing industry to showcase its accomplishments in facility design, construction, and operations, while sharing the development of new applications of technology and cutting-edge approaches. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fispe.org%2Ffacility-year-awards.



About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited


Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE%3A+4502%2FNYSE%3A+TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in peoples lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.takeda.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005099/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)