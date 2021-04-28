Takeda Manufacturing Facilities in Japan and Ireland Recognized With Category Awards for 2021 Facilities of the Year





Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE%3A4502%2FNYSE%3ATAK) (Takeda) today announced that it was awarded by the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) for the 2021 Facility Of the Year Awards (FOYA) in two categories. Takedas new solid pharmaceutical packaging building in Hikari, Japan, was recognized with the 2021 Process Intelligence and Innovation category award. Additionally, the end-to-end high potent drug facility in Grange Castle, Ireland, was selected as Facility Integration category winner.









I am honored that Takeda receives two awards for the production and packaging of small molecule solid dosage form products, said Thomas Wozniewski, global manufacturing & supply officer of Takeda. In 2018, the Los Angeles plasma facility received two FOYA awards, now, two of our sites in Japan and in Europe got awarded in the categories Process intelligence and innovation as well as Facility integration. This illustrates that Takeda is constantly investing into state of the art facilities applying best in class process as well as digital standards. Both projects in Hikari and in Grange Castle also demonstrate that significant technology improvements for small molecule modalities are still achievable, both in a cost as well as in a time efficient manner.









Takedas Hikari plant is located in the south of Japan in the Yamaguchi prefecture. One of Takeda`s largest plants, it features advanced production systems for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), drug formulation, biological products, and others offering a stable supply of high-quality pharmaceutical products throughout the world. The project at the Hikari site is a four-story building designed to elevate pharmaceutical packaging operations to a new industrial standard. The facility features highly automated end-to-end packaging equipment, including end of line case packers, automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and robots to feed the automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS). Additionally, the site developed and introduced an automatic line clearance system (ALC) with 360 cameras and laser sensors utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to help significantly increase efficiency in the pharmaceutical packaging process. Takedas Hikari plant exemplifies how novel application of commercially available and custom developed process manufacturing tools leads to superior results and advanced process understanding.









The Grange Castle site in Ireland is located in the Dublin area, and it includes three manufacturing facilities. The production facility which now got awarded by the ISPE is a standalone, high containment, cutting-edge production facility dedicated to manufacturing Takedas treatment for multiple myeloma. The application of good design practices and superior conceptual planning led to the excellent integration of facility and process. The innovative design as an all-in-one facility incorporates the entire end-to-end production process from active pharmaceutical ingredients to drug product and packaging under one roof. This significantly simplifies the supply chain for one of Takedas global oncology products to ensure unconstrained availability to patients worldwide.









The design teams have implemented best-in-class digital technologies to guarantee the facilities use the latest developments in paperless automation, robotics and augmented reality. This strategic use of digital and automated systems has led to a state-of-the-art facility design that positions Takeda as a frontrunner in our industry, added Gunter Baumgartner, head of Global Engineering at Takeda.









An official ceremony of all winning projects and awards is planned at this yearsISPE Annual Meeting & Expo in Boston, MA, in November.









About the ISPE Facility of the Year Awards Program





Established in 2004, the Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) recognizes state-of-the-art projects utilizing new, innovative technologies to improve the quality of products, reduce the cost of producing high-quality medicines, and demonstrate advances in project delivery. The FOYA program provides a platform for the pharmaceutical science and manufacturing industry to showcase its accomplishments in facility design, construction, and operations, while sharing the development of new applications of technology and cutting-edge approaches. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fispe.org%2Ffacility-year-awards.









About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited





Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE%3A+4502%2FNYSE%3A+TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in peoples lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.takeda.com.





