Velodyne Lidar to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 10, 2021





Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the first public pure-play lidar company, announced today that it will report first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021, following the close of the market on Monday, May 10, 2021. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30p.m. PT (4:30p.m. ET) to discuss business and financial results.









What: Velodyne Lidar First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call









When: Monday, May 10, 2021









Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)









Live Call: 866-777-2509 and ask to be joined into the Velodyne Lidar, Inc. call.









Live Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.velodynelidar.com%2F









An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Velodynes Investor Relations page: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.velodynelidar.com%2F. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Monday, May 17, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering the passcode 10154608.









About Velodyne Lidar, Inc.









Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne is the first public pure-play lidar company and is known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodynes revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005166/en/