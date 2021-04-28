uniQure Announces Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. ( QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that five data presentations, of which two are oral presentations, will be delivered at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting being held May 11-14.



"Our presentations at ASGCT showcase our gene therapy expertise in hemophilia and Huntingtons disease, as well as advantages of the AAV5 vector in dosing through pre-existing neutralizing antibodies, stated Ricardo Dolmetsch, Ph.D.president of research and development at uniQure. In addition, we look forward to presenting preclinical data demonstrating the potential of the miQURE technology used in our CNS product candidates to be effective in liver-based diseases as well.

Specific details on uniQures presentations at ASGCT include:

Title: Clinical Outcomes in Patients With and Without Pre-existing Neutralizing Antibodies to the Vector: 6-Month Data from the Phase 3 HOPE-B Gene Therapy Trial of Etranacogene Dezaparvovec (Abstract #88)

Oral Session Title: Immune Responses to AAV Vectors

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 12, 6:15 6:30 p.m. EDT

Title: First Proof-of-Concept of miQURETM Based Gene Targeting in the Liver: Lipid Lowering and Atherosclerosis Suppression by AAV-miQURETM-Mediated ANGPTL3 Targeting (Abstract #156)

Oral Session Title: Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Gene Therapy

Date and Time: Thursday, May 13, 6:30 6:45 p.m. EDT

Title: Lowering the Pathogenic Exon 1 HTT Fragment by AAV5-miHTT Gene Therapy (Abstract #446)

Poster Session Title: Oligonucleotide Therapeutics

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 11, 8:00 10:00 a.m. EDT

Title: Presence of Pre-Existing Anti-Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Serotype 5 Neutralizing Antibodies (NABs) in Serum of Huntington Disease (HD) Patients Was Not Associated with Detectable Anti-AAV5 Nabs in Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) (Abstract #736)

Poster Session Title: Immunological Aspects of Gene Therapy and Vaccines

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 11, 8:00 10:00 a.m. EDT

Title: Dynamics, Features and Cross-Reactivity of IgG Pool Induced after AAV5 Gene Therapy for Hemophilia B (Abstract #741)

Poster Session Title: Immunological Aspects of Gene Therapy and Vaccines

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, May 11, 8:00 10:00 a.m. EDT

