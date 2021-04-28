Landstar to Participate in Oppenheimer's 16th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. ( LSTR, Financial) announced today its participation in Oppenheimers 16th Annual Industrial Growth Conference. Landstars fireside chat discussion begins at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 4. It will be broadcast live via the Internet at www.investor.landstar.com; click on "Webcasts." The Oppenheimer presentation will be available on Landstars website through May 11. For more information about the presentations or webcasts, please contact Landstars Investor Relations department at 904-390-1334 or email [email protected].



About Landstar: