INTRUSION To Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PLANO, Texas, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION Inc. ( INTZ), a leading provider of cyberattack prevention solutions including Zero-Days, will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 after market close. Jack Blount, President and CEO, and Franklin Byrd, CFO, will host a conference call at 4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the Companys financial results.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the investor relations website at ir.intrusion.com.

Analysts and investors who would like to join the live call via teleconference are invited to dial in using the following information:

Date: Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Time: 4:00 p.m. Central Time
Conference Call Number: 1-844-200-6205
International Call Number: +44-208-0682 558
Access Code: 969764

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call through May 11, 2021. To access the telephone replay, please Click Here and enter access code 898017.

About INTRUSION Inc.

INTRUSION, Inc. ( INTZ) protects any-sized company by leveraging advanced threat intelligence with real-time artificial intelligence to kill cyberattacks as they occur including zero-days. INTRUSIONs solution families include INTRUSION Shield, an advanced cyber-defense solution that kills cyberattacks in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced cloud threat intelligence; INTRUSION TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure; and INTRUSION Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward- looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, risks that we have detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading Risk Factors.

IR Contact
Joel Achramowicz
[email protected]
P: 415-845-9964

