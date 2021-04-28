Logo
Ocugen Inc. Announces Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to Market

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

MALVERN, Pa., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. ( OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, today announced that it has closed the previously announced registered direct offering with healthcare-focused institutional investors for the sale of an aggregate of 10 million shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $10 per share.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering. Roth Capital Partners acted as financial advisor to Ocugen.

The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $100 million, prior to deducting placement agents fees and other offering expenses payable by Ocugen. Ocugen intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, capital expenditures, working capital and general and administrative expenses.

The shares of common stock described above were offered pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement (File No. 333-254550) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 22, 2021 which automatically became effective pursuant to SEC rules. Such shares of common stock were offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the shares of common stock was filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the shares of common stock may be obtained on the SECs website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by e-mail: [email protected] or by telephone: (646) 975-6996.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug one to many, and our novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. We are co-developing Bharat Biotechs COVAXIN vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in the U.S. market. For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements within this press release include, without limitation, the intended use of net proceeds from the registered direct offering. We may, in some cases, use terms such as predicts, believes, potential, proposed, continue, estimates, anticipates, expects, plans, intends, may, could, might, will, should or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations, such as market and other conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled Risk Factors in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Ocugen Contact:
Ocugen, Inc.
Sanjay Subramanian
CFO and Head of Corp. Dev.
[email protected]


Media Contact:
LaVoieHealthScience
Lisa DeScenza
[email protected]
+1 9783955970

