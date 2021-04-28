Decibel Therapeutics to Present at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 24th Annual Meeting

BOSTON, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decibel Therapeutics ( DBTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, announced today that it will present two digital presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 24th Annual Meeting, to be held virtually May 11-14, 2021. The digital presentations will highlight Decibels innovative platform and provide data on DB-OTO, Decibels gene therapy being developed in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to restore hearing in children with a deficiency in the otoferlin gene.



Presentation details are as follows:

Abstract number: 579

Title: Development of an AAV-Based Gene Therapy for Children with Congenital Hearing Loss Due to Otoferlin Deficiency (DB-OTO)

Summary: An overview of preclinical DB-OTO data from mice and non-human primates

Date and time: Tuesday May 11, 2021, 8:00 a.m. 10:00 a.m. ET

Abstract number: 536

Title: Mechanisms of Promoter-Driven AAV Toxicity in the Ear

Summary: An overview of potential mechanisms of ubiquitous promoter-driven AAV toxicity in the ear

Date and time: Tuesday May 11, 2021, 8:00 a.m. 10:00 a.m. ET

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, one of the largest areas of unmet need in medicine. Decibel has built a proprietary platform that integrates single-cell genomics and bioinformatic analyses, precision gene therapy technologies and expertise in inner ear biology. Decibel is leveraging its platform to advance gene therapies designed to selectively replace genes for the treatment of congenital, monogenic hearing loss and to regenerate inner ear hair cells for the treatment of acquired hearing and balance disorders. Decibels pipeline, including its lead gene therapy program, DB-OTO, to treat congenital, monogenic hearing loss, is designed to deliver on our vision of a world in which the privileges of hearing and balance are available to all.

