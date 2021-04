Lottery.com Hosts Investor Webcast in Connection with its Previously Announced Business Combination with Trident Acquisitions Corp.

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com (Lottery.com or the Company), a leading platform that delivers users a safe and secure way to play official lottery games directly from their mobile devices, hosted an investor webcast in connection with its previously announced definitive merger agreement with Trident Acquisitions Corp. (Trident) ( TDACU, TDAC, TDACW).



The investor webcast can be accessed here and is also available on the respective Lottery.com and Trident websites at lottery.com/investor-relations and tridentacquisitions.com.

We are thrilled that we are partnering with Trident to bring our exciting company to the public markets, said Tony DiMatteo, CEO and Co-Founder of Lottery.com. Our team looks forward to using the capital contemplated in this merger to accelerate our growth and drive shareholder value in the years to come.

For any questions or inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Lottery.com

AutoLotto, Inc. doing business as Lottery.com is an online platform that provides users with a safe and secure platform to play official lottery games directly from their mobile devices, offering state-sanctioned U.S. lottery products to participants within the United States and around the world. Lottery.coms proprietary blockchain technology maintains an accurate ledger of each transaction, while reducing the opportunity for fraudulent activity.

About Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Trident's securities are listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbols TDACU, TDAC and TDACW. For more information, visit tridentacquisitions.com .

