Voyager Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. ( VYGR), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases, today announced multiple data presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 24th Annual Meeting taking place virtually on May 11-14, 2021. Oral presentations include the first reporting on the companys novel capsid technology.

The ASGCT abstracts are now available at https://www.asgct.org/, with full meeting content available for 30 days for registered attendees.

Details for the oral presentations are as follows:

Title: RNA-driven Evolution of AAV Capsid Libraries Identifies Variants with High Transduction Efficiency in Non-Human Primate Central Nervous System
Session: Novel AAV Capsids for Brain, Eye and Muscle Tissues
Date/time: May 11, 2021, 5:45-6:00 p.m. ET
Abstract number: 51

Title: Efficacy of a Vectorized Anti-Tau Antibody Using Systemic Dosing of a Blood Brain Barrier Penetrant AAV Capsid in Mouse Models of Tauopathies
Session: Preclinical Gene Therapy for Neurologic Disorders II
Date/time: May 12, 2021, 7:00-7:15 p.m. ET
Abstract number: 105

Title: Separation of Empty Capsids from Full Capsids for AAV Gene Therapy Using a Flow Through and Step Elution Approach
Session: Lentivral Vector Manufacturing
Date/time: May 14, 2021, 1:45-2:00 p.m. ET
Abstract number: 228

Details for the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Developing an AAV Delivered Gene Therapy for Chronic Pain through Inhibition of NaV1.7 Expression
Session: Neurologic Diseases
Date/time: May 11, 2021, 8:00-10:00 a.m. ET
Abstract number: 548

Title: Ultrafiltration Behavior of Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors (AAVs) in Gene Therapy: Process Considerations for High Concentration UF/DF
Session: Vector Product Engineering, Development or Manufacturing
Date/time: May 11, 2021, 8:00-10:00 a.m. ET
Abstract number: 835

Title: Expression of AAV Rep78 and Rep52 from Distal Baculovirus loci for Production of Gene Therapy Vectors: Proof-of-Concept and Initial Optimization
Session: Vector Product Engineering, Development or Manufacturing
Date/time: May 11, 2021, 8:00-10:00 a.m. ET
Abstract number: 847

Details for the digital presentations are as follows:

Title: Increasing Baculovirus/Sf9 Platform Productivity by Developing a Fed-Batch Production Process
Date: May 11-14, 2021
Abstract number: 845

Title: Characterizing the Impact of Shear on SF9 Cells Used in the Baculovirus Expression System for Recombinant AAV Gene Therapy Vector Production
Date: May 11-14, 2021
Abstract number: 856

Voyager is also presenting an Industry Sponsored Symposium titled "Advancing AAV Gene Therapy for CNS Disease," scheduled for Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The symposium will feature the following speakers and presentations:

David Schaffer, Ph.D.: Building a Better AAV Capsid for CNS Gene Therapies

Guangping Gao, Ph.D.: Optimizing the Transgene for AAV CNS Gene Therapies

Mark Richardson, M.D., Ph.D.: Evolving Approaches to Direct Delivery of AAV CNS Gene Therapies

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing, and dosing and delivery techniques. Voyagers wholly owned and partnered pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases for which effective new therapies are needed, including Parkinsons disease, Huntingtons disease, Friedreichs ataxia, and other severe neurological diseases. For more information on Voyager Therapeutics, please visit the companys website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com or follow @VoyagerTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Voyager Therapeutics is a registered trademark, and TRACER is a trademark, of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.

Investors:
[email protected]

Media:
Sheryl Seapy
W2Opure
949-903-4750
[email protected]

