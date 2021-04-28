Alkermes Announces Two Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alkermes Announces Two Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Two Posters to Include Data Updates From ARTISTRY-1 and ARTISTRY-2 Clinical Trials Evaluating Immuno-Oncology Candidate Nemvaleukin Alfa -

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced the acceptance of two abstracts related to nemvaleukin alfa (nemvaleukin), the company's novel, investigational engineered interleukin-2 (IL-2) variant immunotherapy, at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place virtually June 4-8, 2021. New data from the phase 1/2 ARTISTRY-1 clinical trial evaluating the tolerability and efficacy of nemvaleukin administered intravenously as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA) will be shared in a poster discussion session. In addition, data supporting the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) for nemvaleukin administered subcutaneously from the phase 1/2 ARTISTRY-2 clinical trial will be shared in a separate poster.

Details of the presentations are as follows:
Abstract: 2513
Title: ARTISTRY-1: Nemvaleukin alfa monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors
Presenter: Valentina Boni, M.D., Ph.D., Medical Oncologist and Principal Investigator, START Madrid at Centro Integral Oncolgico Clara Campal
Presentation Date/Time: The on-demand poster discussion session will take place on June 4, 2021 from 9:00 10:00 a.m. ET.

Abstract: 2552
Title: Selection of the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) for subcutaneous nemvaleukin alfa: ARTISTRY-2
Presenter: Omid Hamid, M.D., Chief of Research and Immunotherapy, The Angeles Clinic and Research Institute
Presentation Date: The poster presentation will be available on-demand to attendees beginning June 4, 2021.

About Nemvaleukin alfa ("nemvaleukin")
Nemvaleukin is an investigational, novel, engineered fusion protein comprised of modified interleukin-2 (IL-2) and the high affinity IL-2 alpha receptor chain, designed to selectively expand tumor-killing immune cells while avoiding the activation of immunosuppressive cells by preferentially binding to the intermediate-affinity IL-2 receptor complex. The selectivity of nemvaleukin is designed to leverage the proven anti-tumor effects of existing IL-2 therapy while mitigating certain limitations.

About the ARTISTRY Clinical Development Program
ARTISTRY is an Alkermes-sponsored clinical development program evaluating nemvaleukin alfa as a potential immunotherapy for cancer. The ARTISTRY program is comprised of multiple clinical trials evaluating intravenous and subcutaneous dosing of nemvaleukin, both as a monotherapy and in combination with the anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors. Ongoing trials include: ARTISTRY-1, ARTISTRY-2, ARTISTRY-3 and ARTISTRY-6.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes'website atwww.alkermes.com.

KEYTRUDA is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA.

Alkermes Contacts:
For Investors: Sandy Coombs, +1 781 609 6377
For Media: Sourojit Bhowmick, Ph.D. +1 781 609 6397

Alkermes plc Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alkermes plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alkermes-announces-two-abstracts-accepted-for-presentation-at-2021-american-society-of-clinical-oncology-annual-meeting-301278601.html

SOURCE Alkermes plc

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)