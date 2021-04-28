Vista Oil & Gas Announced Filing of Annual Report

MEXICO CITY, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (" Vista " or the " Company ") (NYSE: VIST; BMV: VISTA) announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the " 2020 Annual Report ") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") earlier today, and a Spanish-language 2020 Annual Report (the " Informe Anual CNBV ") with the Mexican Banking and Securities Commission (Comisin Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, " CNBV ") and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., " BMV ").

The 2020 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or Vista's website at http://www.vistaoilandgas.com/en/investors/, while the Informe Anual CNBV can be accessed by visiting BMV's website at www.bmv.com.mx, CNBV's website at www.cnbv.gob.mx or Vista's website at http://www.vistaoilandgas.com/inversionistas/.

In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of Vista's complete financial statements free of charge by requesting a copy from the contact below.

