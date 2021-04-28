Vista Oil & Gas Announced Filing of Annual Report

PR Newswire
MEXICO CITY, April 28, 2021
MEXICO CITY, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIST; BMV: VISTA) announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the "2020 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") earlier today, and a Spanish-language 2020 Annual Report (the "Informe Anual CNBV") with the Mexican Banking and Securities Commission (Comisin Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, "CNBV") and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., "BMV").
The 2020 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or Vista's website at http://www.vistaoilandgas.com/en/investors/, while the Informe Anual CNBV can be accessed by visiting BMV's website at www.bmv.com.mx, CNBV's website at www.cnbv.gob.mx or Vista's website at http://www.vistaoilandgas.com/inversionistas/.
In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of Vista's complete financial statements free of charge by requesting a copy from the contact below.
Enquiries:
Investor Relations
Mexico: +52.55.1167.8250
Argentina: +54.11.3754.8500
[email protected]
