Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Cinnadust™ Seasoning Blend Now Available At Supermarkets Nationwide

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Cinnadust™ Seasoning Blend Now Available At Supermarkets Nationwide

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Popular Seasoning Blend Available at Over 4,000 New Grocery Stores and Online Retailers

PR Newswire

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 28, 2021

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B&G Foods announced today expanded retail availability of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend, the first official seasoning blend to capture the essence of the beloved cinnamon flavored cereal. Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend was originally introduced in September 2020 in club stores. Following its successful club launch, and fueled by consumer demand, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend can now be found in the spice aisle at over 4,300 grocery stores nationwide, as well as at online retailers.

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH CINNADUST SEASONING BLEND NOW AVAILABLE AT SUPERMARKETS NATIONWIDE

"Consumers clamored to get their hands on Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend during the club rollout in September," said Jillian Vazzano, Brand Manager, B&G Foods. "With the introduction of two new package sizes, and dozens of national grocery chains and online retailers now carrying stock, we're thrilled that Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend is now available to Cinnamon Toast Crunch enthusiasts everywhere."

New for 2021, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend is available in two sizes, 3.5oz (MSRP: $2.99) and 6.5oz (MSRP: $4.99), in addition to the original 13.75oz bottle. The seasoning is more complex than traditional cinnamon-sugar mixes and consists of the cereal's famous cinnamon-sugar blend, paired with sweet notes of caramel, vanilla and graham flavors that combine to capture the unmistakable taste of a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal. With a wide range of usage occasions including on toast, ice cream, cookies, fruit, coffee and more, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend is a must-have kitchen staple.

For more information about Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend, including new recipe ideas and a retailer locator, please visit: ctcseasoning.com.

About B&G Foods
Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

About General Mills
General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Hagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills' share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

Media Contact:
Jessica Reich
Gillian Small PR
[email protected]
201.526.4977

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH CINNADUST SEASONING BLEND NOW AVAILABLE AT SUPERMARKETS NATIONWIDE

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cinnamon-toast-crunch-cinnadust-seasoning-blend-now-available-at-supermarkets-nationwide-301278407.html

SOURCE Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)