Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Cinnadust™ Seasoning Blend Now Available At Supermarkets Nationwide

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B&G Foods announced today expanded retail availability of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend, the first official seasoning blend to capture the essence of the beloved cinnamon flavored cereal. Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend was originally introduced in September 2020 in club stores. Following its successful club launch, and fueled by consumer demand, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend can now be found in the spice aisle at over 4,300 grocery stores nationwide, as well as at online retailers.

"Consumers clamored to get their hands on Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend during the club rollout in September," said Jillian Vazzano, Brand Manager, B&G Foods. "With the introduction of two new package sizes, and dozens of national grocery chains and online retailers now carrying stock, we're thrilled that Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend is now available to Cinnamon Toast Crunch enthusiasts everywhere."

New for 2021, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend is available in two sizes, 3.5oz (MSRP: $2.99) and 6.5oz (MSRP: $4.99), in addition to the original 13.75oz bottle. The seasoning is more complex than traditional cinnamon-sugar mixes and consists of the cereal's famous cinnamon-sugar blend, paired with sweet notes of caramel, vanilla and graham flavors that combine to capture the unmistakable taste of a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal. With a wide range of usage occasions including on toast, ice cream, cookies, fruit, coffee and more, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend is a must-have kitchen staple.

For more information about Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend, including new recipe ideas and a retailer locator, please visit: ctcseasoning.com.

About B&G Foods

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Hagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills' share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

