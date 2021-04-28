Logo
Boqii Announces Strategic Partnership with Chinese Short-video Giant Kuaishou Technology to Raise Awareness of Pet Care

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, April 28, 2021

SHANGHAI, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boqii Holding Limited ("Boqii" or the "Company") (NYSE: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, today announced a strategic partnership with the Chinese short-video giant Kuaishou Technology (HK: 01024). Through the partnership, Boqii and Kuaishou will leverage their respective resources and expertise to generate more pet content, support pet influencers and help to raise awareness of pet care.

As China's largest pet-focused platform, Boqii has created an ecosystem that addresses all the needs of pets and pet parents, such as pet purchase or adoption, product discovery and purchase, pet care and community interaction. The collaboration with Kuaishou will further empower Boqii to produce more high-quality pet content by leveraging Kuaishou's strong data analytics and large user base. The two companies will jointly promote the development of pet content to guide pet parents, provide more traffic conversion opportunities for pet KOLs and help more brands build their presence on emerging content platforms.

"We are thrilled to partner with Kuaishou Technology," said Mr. Hao Liang, Chairman and CEO of Boqii, "Kuaishou Technology is one of China's top content communities. We are confident of the synergy that Kuaishou and Boqii can create through this partnership. Together we can raise awareness of pet care, provide education for pet parents. This is core to our mission and DNA. We look forward to working with Kuaishou on a variety of initiatives to optimize our pet content offering, accelerate our user base and traffic growth, and further improve our pet ecosystem."

About Boqii Holding Limited

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) is China's largest pet-focused platform. We are the leading online destination for pet products and supplies in China with our broad selection of high-quality products including global leading brands, local emerging brands, and our own private label, Yoken and Mocare, offered at competitive prices. Our online sales platforms, including Boqii Mall and our flagship stores on third-party e-commerce platforms, provide customers with convenient access to a wide selection of high-quality pet products and an engaging and personalized shopping experience. Our Boqii Community provides an informative and interactive content platform for users to share their knowledge and love for pets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding such risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Boqii Holding Limited
Investor Relations
Tel: +86-21-6882-6051
Email: [email protected]

The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Susie Wang
Email: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Julia Qian
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boqii-announces-strategic-partnership-with-chinese-short-video-giant-kuaishou-technology-to-raise-awareness-of-pet-care-301278597.html

SOURCE Boqii Holding Limited

