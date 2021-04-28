Dell Technologies to Hold Financial Analyst Q&A at Dell Technologies World 2021

ROUND ROCK, Texas, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces a Financial Analyst Q&A session to be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. CT / 2:30 p.m. ET during Dell Technologies World. Leaders from Dell Technologies and VMware will discuss how we are innovating across our leading capabilities and partner ecosystems to create the automated and integrated infrastructure for 5G and the Data Era.

A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL, Financial) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

About Dell Technologies World

Join us May 5-6 for the Dell Technologies World Experience, the company's flagship event that brings together latest emerging trends, technology and gurus. During the event, we will demonstrate to customers and partners the connected ecosystem of IT infrastructure, applications, devices and security. Learn more about the Dell Technologies Project APEX as-a-Service portfolio that gives customers greater flexibility to scale IT to meet business needs and budgets.

Copyright 2021 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-technologies-to-hold-financial-analyst-qa-at-dell-technologies-world-2021-301278838.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies