Jack Henry & Associates to Host 2021 Virtual Analyst Conference

MONETT, Mo., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry announced they are hosting a virtual Analyst Conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central (2:00 p.m. ET). The conference is expected to last 4 hours.

The company's senior leadership team will host a series of presentations and participate in live Q&A sessions. A live broadcast and on-demand replay of the event will be available after the event. The agenda includes:

Presentations from Jack Henry & Associates' executives.

& Associates' executives. Financial overview of the fiscal third quarter and year-to-date.

Review of our operating segments and their respective product and service offerings.

Update on key initiatives by senior management.

Q&A session after each agenda segment.

For an invitation to the live webcast, please contact Vance Sherard at [email protected] A replay of the webcast along with presentation materials will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at the conclusion of the event.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. We are a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,500 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks; Symitar provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in cloud-based digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

