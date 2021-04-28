Bausch Health Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholder Results

PR Newswire
LAVAL, Quebec, April 28, 2021
LAVAL, Quebec, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced the election of the 13 directors nominated at its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders held on April 27, 2021. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:
Name
For
Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
Richard U. De Schutter
200,369,606
5,768,489
60,380,196
D. Robert Hale
196,356,636
9,781,459
60,380,196
Brett Icahn
196,491,749
9,646,346
60,380,196
Dr. Argeris (Jerry) N. Karabelas
198,928,372
7,209,723
60,380,196
Sarah B. Kavanagh
203,110,562
3,027,533
60,380,196
Steven D. Miller
200,857,243
5,280,852
60,380,196
Joseph C. Papa
198,455,884
7,682,211
60,380,196
John A. Paulson
205,191,567
946,528
60,380,196
Robert N. Power
177,088,588
29,049,507
60,380,196
Russel C. Robertson
197,810,980
8,327,115
60,380,196
Thomas W. Ross, Sr.
186,746,866
19,391,229
60,380,196
Andrew C. von Eschenbach, M.D.
205,016,196
1,121,899
60,380,196
Amy B. Wechsler, M.D.
200,266,488
5,871,607
60,380,196
At the annual meeting of shareholders, shareholders also approved in a non-binding advisory vote the compensation of the Company's named executive officers and appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm until the close of the Company's 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.
The final vote tabulation on all matters voted on at the meeting will be reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a current report on Form 8-K, and such report will be made available on the Company's website at www.bauschhealth.com.
About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.
Investor Contact:
Media Contact:
Arthur Shannon
Lainie Keller
(514) 856-3855
(908) 927-1198
(877) 281-6642 (toll free)
