Wesleyan Assurance Society Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Merck Inc, Viatris Inc, Sells Tiffany, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Viatris Inc

New Purchases: IFF, VTRS,

IFF, VTRS, Added Positions: BDX, MRK,

BDX, MRK, Reduced Positions: DD, CAT, CVX, JPM, XOM, BA, FLR, GE, WAB,

DD, CAT, CVX, JPM, XOM, BA, FLR, GE, WAB, Sold Out: TIF, VIA,

Investment company Wesleyan Assurance Society Current Portfolio ) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Merck Inc, Viatris Inc, sells Tiffany, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Viatris Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wesleyan Assurance Society. As of 2021Q1, Wesleyan Assurance Society owns 94 stocks with a total value of $753 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wesleyan Assurance Society's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wesleyan+assurance+society/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 221,100 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 274,600 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 117,250 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 150,207 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% Citigroup Inc (C) - 302,384 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio.

Wesleyan Assurance Society initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wesleyan Assurance Society initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wesleyan Assurance Society added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wesleyan Assurance Society sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Wesleyan Assurance Society sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Wesleyan Assurance Society reduced to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 31.2%. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $77.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Wesleyan Assurance Society still held 86,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wesleyan Assurance Society reduced to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 20.11%. The sale prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66. The stock is now traded at around $85.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Wesleyan Assurance Society still held 719 shares as of 2021-03-31.