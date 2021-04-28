Hikari Power Ltd Buys U.S. Bancorp, AbbVie Inc, Vontier Corp, Sells Wells Fargo, Boeing Co, China Mobile

New Purchases: VNT,

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Hikari Power Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys U.S. Bancorp, AbbVie Inc, Vontier Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck Inc, sells Wells Fargo, Boeing Co, China Mobile, Omnicom Group Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hikari Power Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Hikari Power Ltd owns 63 stocks with a total value of $905 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 783 shares, 33.39% of the total portfolio. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 339,440 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. 3M Co (MMM) - 265,460 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,174,040 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.88% Linde PLC (LIN) - 156,680 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio.

Hikari Power Ltd initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 31,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hikari Power Ltd added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $58.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 393,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hikari Power Ltd added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 72.18%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $111.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hikari Power Ltd added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 51.21%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hikari Power Ltd added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hikari Power Ltd sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Hikari Power Ltd sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.88 and $77.78, with an estimated average price of $68.99.

Hikari Power Ltd sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.

Hikari Power Ltd reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 36.88%. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.43%. Hikari Power Ltd still held 1,174,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hikari Power Ltd reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 26.87%. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $242.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Hikari Power Ltd still held 24,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.