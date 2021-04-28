Logo
Hikari Power Ltd Buys U.S. Bancorp, AbbVie Inc, Vontier Corp, Sells Wells Fargo, Boeing Co, China Mobile

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Hikari Power Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys U.S. Bancorp, AbbVie Inc, Vontier Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck Inc, sells Wells Fargo, Boeing Co, China Mobile, Omnicom Group Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hikari Power Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Hikari Power Ltd owns 63 stocks with a total value of $905 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hikari Power Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hikari+power+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hikari Power Ltd
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 783 shares, 33.39% of the total portfolio.
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 339,440 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio.
  3. 3M Co (MMM) - 265,460 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio.
  4. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,174,040 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.88%
  5. Linde PLC (LIN) - 156,680 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Hikari Power Ltd initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 31,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Hikari Power Ltd added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $58.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 393,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Hikari Power Ltd added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 72.18%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $111.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Hikari Power Ltd added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 51.21%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Hikari Power Ltd added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)

Hikari Power Ltd sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Sold Out: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

Hikari Power Ltd sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.88 and $77.78, with an estimated average price of $68.99.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Hikari Power Ltd sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.

Reduced: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Hikari Power Ltd reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 36.88%. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.43%. Hikari Power Ltd still held 1,174,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Boeing Co (BA)

Hikari Power Ltd reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 26.87%. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $242.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Hikari Power Ltd still held 24,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hikari Power Ltd. Also check out:

