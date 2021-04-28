LifePro Asset Management Buys Unity Software Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Zoetis Inc, Roper Technologies Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

LifePro Asset Management Buys Unity Software Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Zoetis Inc, Roper Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company LifePro Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Unity Software Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Zoetis Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Extra Space Storage Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LifePro Asset Management. As of 2021Q1, LifePro Asset Management owns 81 stocks with a total value of $316 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LifePro Asset Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lifepro+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LifePro Asset Management
  1. Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 199,012 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.06%
  2. The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 31,477 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.57%
  3. DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 332,444 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.49%
  4. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 15,551 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.16%
  5. Snap Inc (SNAP) - 329,142 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.42%
New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $104.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 86,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $136.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Equity Residential (EQR)

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $57.05 and $75.06, with an estimated average price of $66.22. The stock is now traded at around $74.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $64.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $103.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.45%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 139,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $276.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 31,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 21.94%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $152.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 37,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.96%. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 59,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 35.08%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

Sold Out: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $108.71 and $133.95, with an estimated average price of $121.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21.

Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $271.27 and $311.75, with an estimated average price of $292.59.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.

Sold Out: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.



Here is the complete portfolio of LifePro Asset Management. Also check out:

1. LifePro Asset Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. LifePro Asset Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LifePro Asset Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LifePro Asset Management keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider