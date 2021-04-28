LifePro Asset Management Buys Unity Software Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Zoetis Inc, Roper Technologies Inc

New Purchases: U, AMAT, XOM, EQR, GILD, VYM,

U, AMAT, XOM, EQR, GILD, VYM, Added Positions: TTD, PTON, SHY, SHOP, SNAP, ZM, OKTA, DKNG, CMG, MDB, DOCU, VUG, NFLX, LULU, NOW, RNG, HYG, VIG, ISRG, AMD, ILMN, FLOT, LQD, JNK, PFF, EMB, XLK, IWM, SCHB, VTI, XLI, XLY, EEM, FB,

TTD, PTON, SHY, SHOP, SNAP, ZM, OKTA, DKNG, CMG, MDB, DOCU, VUG, NFLX, LULU, NOW, RNG, HYG, VIG, ISRG, AMD, ILMN, FLOT, LQD, JNK, PFF, EMB, XLK, IWM, SCHB, VTI, XLI, XLY, EEM, FB, Reduced Positions: SHW, ZTS, AMZN, MSFT, INTC, NKE, DIS, AAPL, V, JPM, MRK, SBUX, WMT, UNP, BAC, ADI, MA, VHT, BDX, TXN, VOO, TJX, SO, PEP, APD, MU, MCD, JNJ, HON, HD, COST, CSX, BRK.B, ORCL, PYPL,

SHW, ZTS, AMZN, MSFT, INTC, NKE, DIS, AAPL, V, JPM, MRK, SBUX, WMT, UNP, BAC, ADI, MA, VHT, BDX, TXN, VOO, TJX, SO, PEP, APD, MU, MCD, JNJ, HON, HD, COST, CSX, BRK.B, ORCL, PYPL, Sold Out: ROP, EXR, BIV, JKE, AGG, FVD, ARKW, TSLA, ITOT, SPY,

Investment company LifePro Asset Management Current Portfolio ) buys Unity Software Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Zoetis Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Extra Space Storage Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LifePro Asset Management. As of 2021Q1, LifePro Asset Management owns 81 stocks with a total value of $316 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LifePro Asset Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lifepro+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 199,012 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.06% The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 31,477 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.57% DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 332,444 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.49% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 15,551 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.16% Snap Inc (SNAP) - 329,142 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.42%

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $104.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 86,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $136.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $57.05 and $75.06, with an estimated average price of $66.22. The stock is now traded at around $74.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $64.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $103.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.45%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 139,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $276.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 31,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 21.94%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $152.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 37,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.96%. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 59,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 35.08%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $108.71 and $133.95, with an estimated average price of $121.

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21.

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $271.27 and $311.75, with an estimated average price of $292.59.

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.