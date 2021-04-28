Logo
Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. Buys Churchill Capital Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp II, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Churchill Capital Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp II, NextEra Energy Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp, Software Acquisition Group Inc II during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mizuho Securities Usa Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $664 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MIZUHO SECURITIES USA INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mizuho+securities+usa+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MIZUHO SECURITIES USA INC.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,095,106 shares, 65.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65%
  2. NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPO) - 350,000 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 201.01%
  3. Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) - 1,543,014 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) - 425,500 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 1,543,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $394.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 23,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $346.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 23,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $242.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 23,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $255.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 23,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPO)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 201.01%. The purchase prices were between $54.69 and $65, with an estimated average price of $59.29. The stock is now traded at around $58.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 3029.40%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $320.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 23,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 1948.63%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $229.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 23,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 486.08%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $261.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 24,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 137.89%. The purchase prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23. The stock is now traded at around $207.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 38,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 362.67%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $138.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 23,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67.

Sold Out: Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.2.

Sold Out: Software Acquisition Group Inc II (SAII)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in Software Acquisition Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $10.64.

Sold Out: D8 Holdings Corp (DEH)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in D8 Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $10.2.

Sold Out: ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp (ACEV)

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $11.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of MIZUHO SECURITIES USA INC.. Also check out:

1. MIZUHO SECURITIES USA INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. MIZUHO SECURITIES USA INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. MIZUHO SECURITIES USA INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MIZUHO SECURITIES USA INC. keeps buying
