Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. Buys Churchill Capital Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp II, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Churchill Capital Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp II, NextEra Energy Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp, Software Acquisition Group Inc II during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mizuho Securities Usa Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $664 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,095,106 shares, 65.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65% NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPO) - 350,000 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 201.01% Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) - 1,543,014 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. New Position Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX) - 1,543,014 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. New Position Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) - 425,500 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 1,543,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $394.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 23,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $346.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 23,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $242.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 23,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $255.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 23,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 201.01%. The purchase prices were between $54.69 and $65, with an estimated average price of $59.29. The stock is now traded at around $58.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 3029.40%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $320.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 23,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 1948.63%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $229.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 23,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 486.08%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $261.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 24,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 137.89%. The purchase prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23. The stock is now traded at around $207.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 38,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 362.67%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $138.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 23,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.2.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in Software Acquisition Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $10.64.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in D8 Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $10.2.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $11.05.