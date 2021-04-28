Logo
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector S

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alaska Permanent Fund Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. As of 2021Q1, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owns 209 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alaska+permanent+fund+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 3,611,602 shares, 12.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 6,487,394 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 1,990,100 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.28%
  4. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 8,475,322 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.99%
  5. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 3,105,307 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $157.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.64%. The holding were 3,611,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 776,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Codiak BioSciences Inc (CDAK)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp initiated holding in Codiak BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.49 and $31.53, with an estimated average price of $21.8. The stock is now traded at around $19.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 333,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $151.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 28,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 68,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $68.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.08%. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 5,110,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp added to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 55.26%. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $35.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 2,667,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 233.37%. The purchase prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59. The stock is now traded at around $78.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 343,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.92%. The purchase prices were between $164.53 and $189.41, with an estimated average price of $177.59. The stock is now traded at around $197.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 83,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 76.26%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $81.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 79,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. Also check out:

1. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alaska Permanent Fund Corp keeps buying

