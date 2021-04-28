Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

- New Purchases: ZM, BA, DIS, CRWD, NOW, ALGN, JPM, GS, WDC, CREE, ILMN, T, SCHW, ALB, PG, BKNG, DDD, MS, NKE, PFE, QCOM, GM, LVS, BIIB, APTV, XOM,
- Added Positions: BABA, AAPL, TSLA, NVDA, UBER, AMD, PYPL, AVGO, SQ, MSFT, INTC, FCX, SPLK, LULU, TWTR, NFLX, IBM, FDX, KO,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, SPY, FB, V, CRM, AXP, MA, ADBE, GOOGL, MCD,
- Sold Out: CPRI, GE, GRUB, MMM, VLO,
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,197,808 shares, 30.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.65%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 193,238 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.9%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 558,001 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 145.87%
- Square Inc (SQ) - 161,347 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.84%
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $333.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 35,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $242.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 21,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 24,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $221.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 15,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $562.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $621.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 25.65%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $235.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 1,197,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 145.87%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 558,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 179.96%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $704.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 30,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 40.51%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $615.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 62,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 118.14%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 261,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 35.30%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $85.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 340,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.Sold Out: GrubHub Inc (GRUB)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $59.22 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $69.57.Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.
