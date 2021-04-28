Logo
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mizuho Markets Cayman LP (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, American Express Co, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP. As of 2021Q1, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owns 93 stocks with a total value of $882 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mizuho+markets+cayman+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,197,808 shares, 30.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.65%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,197,808 shares, 14.51% of the total portfolio.
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 193,238 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.9%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 558,001 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 145.87%
  5. Square Inc (SQ) - 161,347 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.84%
New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $333.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 35,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $242.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 21,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 24,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $221.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 15,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $562.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $621.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 25.65%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $235.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 1,197,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 145.87%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 558,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 179.96%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $704.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 30,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 40.51%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $615.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 62,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 118.14%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 261,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 35.30%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $85.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 340,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.

Sold Out: GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $59.22 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $69.57.

Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP. Also check out:

1. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mizuho Markets Cayman LP keeps buying
Author's Avatar

