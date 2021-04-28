Logo
Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Pfizer Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Carnival Corp, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Pfizer Inc, Adobe Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC owns 151 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+alliance+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 50,514 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 113,655 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.51%
  3. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 124,663 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 43,673 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.14%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 132,317 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.46%
New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $268.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $64.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD QUALITY FUND III, INC. (MYI)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD QUALITY FUND III, INC.. The purchase prices were between $13.77 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $14.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 113,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 41.81%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $490.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 35.74%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMY)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.44%. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $14.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 29,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.

Sold Out: Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc (MYD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $13.96 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $14.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC. Also check out:

